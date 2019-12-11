Miami Heat score 22 straight points in 5 minutes to stun the Hawks after Trae Young declared the game ‘over’

After assisting on a dunk to put the Atlanta Hawks up six over the Miami Heat with 59 seconds remaining, Trae Young celebrated, saying, “It’s over.”

The Heat tied up the game with two three-pointers to force overtime, then scored 16 unanswered points in overtime to win the game.

After the game, Heat star Jimmy Butler mocked Young for his declaration on Instagram, while Young simply tweeted, “Welp.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young counted a win a little too soon on Tuesday.

With the Hawks leading the Miami Heat by four with just over a minute remaining, Young drove and found center Alex Len for a dunk to put the Hawks up 117-111, with 59 seconds to go.

The Heat called timeout, and as Young walked back to the bench, he declared, “It’s over,” taunting the silent crowd.

Watch the play:

Absolute basketball chess from Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/O4cAAK5qhR — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) December 11, 2019

The Heat did not agree. On the ensuing possession, Heat guard Duncan Robinson hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to three. After the Heat got a stop on the other end, Jimmy Butler then nailed the game-tying three.

????️ Not up in here! pic.twitter.com/NrP9p2x1BB — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 11, 2019

Neither team scored over the remaining 29 seconds, and the game went to overtime.

In the extra period, the Heat took full control. Miami scored 16 unanswered points, boosting their lead to 133-117 before the Hawks’ Cam Reddish made a layup with 1:14 left to play, their first points since the Len dunk in the fourth quarter. The Heat won, 135-121.

After the game, Butler took to Instagram to troll Young. Butler posted a video of Young’s “It’s over” celebration, then the final buzzer as the Heat won, with the caption: “this man @traeyoung is a teller of the future. he was right. game WAS over!”

Young seemed to take it well.