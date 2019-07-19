15 photos show people doing their best to survive the heat wave across the US

A heat wave will sweep across much of the United States this weekend. Over 100 local heat records are expected to be broken. Most of those will be overnight.

Photos show how people are trying to stay cool so far.

If you’re in the US, stay close to air conditioning or cold water – this weekend is going to get hot.

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a local emergency. All tall office buildings have been told to raise temperatures to 78 degrees Fahrenheit to save power, and the OZY Fest was cancelled.

Here’s what people are doing to survive in the heat across the US.

In New York, fountains are helping tourists and locals keep cool.

Here’s a map of New York’s cooling centers. Type an address and it’ll show what’s in the vicinity.

Frequent breaks from exercise are a good call — like this biker, resting by the fountain in Washington Square Park, New York.

caption People cool off near the fountain at Washington Square Park on July 17, 2019. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Biking might be a good strategy to get around, too. New York’s subways are getting as hot as saunas.

In Washington D.C., fountains are abundant, and double as a good place for a photo opportunity.

caption Tourists cool off at a fountain during hot weather at the Word War Two Memorial in Washington, DC. source Yuri Gripas / Reuters

This weekend, Washington D.C. is expected to feel nearly as hot as Death Valley, California, with the high reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

If that doesn’t work, a slushy might take the edge off, like the one this person is eating.

caption Visitors from Chile during a hot day in Washington DC, on July 18, 2019. source Mary F. Calvert / Reuters

Here’s a list of other things to eat to keep cool. Fruit is a great bet.

In Chicago, a couple kept cool together in Lake Michigan, while a brave woman continued to exercise.

Experts recommend skipping exercise in excessive heat if you can, and the Mayo Clinic has a list of symptoms to watch out for if you’re worried about getting heat stroke or other health issues.

Back on July 2, in Chicago, kids cooled down by taking a dip in the Crown Fountain, in Millennium Park.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reminded parents on Thursday: “Don’t leave your children in cars.”

Surviving the heat gets a little more adventurous in Texas. Seen here are two people enjoying the Guadalupe River.

Texans are more used to this kind of weather, with average July highs in San Antonio regularly reaching 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

And here, lying back, another person enjoys a slightly less rough ride along the Comal River in Texas.

Getting in the water and drinking lots of it are a great way to stay cool.

In Phoenix, one resident takes advantage of the early morning to play pickle-ball before the day really heats up.

Unfortunately, during this heat wave, temperatures in many big cities across the US are expected to stay in the 70s at night, not offering too much of a respite.

The Phoenix Zoo is keeping its patrons cool by spraying mist.

To keep zoo animals cool, staff also give them icy treats and provide pools to take a dip in, The Arizona Republic reported.

And hydration stations, run by The Salvation Army, are providing ice-cold water in Phoenix.

Here are their locations across the city.

In Los Angeles, cold drinks are also a must to keep the heat at bay.

If cold drinks aren’t enough, Los Angeles County has 75 miles of beaches to head to this weekend.

In Oklahoma, at least one homeless shelter is offering a place to get out of the heat. It’ll be open and pumping air conditioning between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., helping keep people cool during the hottest parts of the day.

The heat has already caused a road to buckle in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

And if anyone needs inspiration, follow this man’s lead. Earlier in July, he wielded an umbrella and a frozen treat to keep the heat at bay, for him and a child.

Stay cool out there!