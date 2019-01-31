These heated slippers that look like angry cats will keep your feet warm all winter

caption You can purchase the slippers in a USB or wireless format. source Smoko/Amazon

The end of winter is more than two months away, so it’s not too late to stock up on warm clothing. But rather than buying sweaters and warm pants, you might want to consider picking up some new slippers.

A brand called Smoko is selling a $33.95 pair of warm-up slippers on Amazon. Of course, heated footwear isn’t exactly a new concept, but the pair designed by Smoko stands out from the rest due to its unique design.

The slippers resemble two disgruntled cats, and are said to be “one-size-fits-most.”

caption The gray cats appear to be grumpy. source Smoko/Amazon

The slippers warm up after being connected to a USB port

Each pair comes with a 57-inch-long cord, which can be plugged into any USB port. That includes those found on Mac and PC computers.

If you don’t want to use a cord to charge them, customers can purchase a wireless pair of the same slippers for $42.95.

caption This illustration shows how to plug the USB slippers into a computer. source Smoko/Amazon

There are plenty of other designs to choose from

If you’re not a cat person, the same slippers are sold in dog designs, too. One dog version resembles two joyful corgis.

The canine version also retails for one dollar more than the cat slippers, costing $34.95 per pair.

caption Like the cat slippers, there are USB and wireless versions sold. source Smoko/Amazon

Food-inspired options are available too, including a $39.99 pair of heated slippers that look like toasty s’mores.

caption These slippers are also sold in a “one-size-fits-most” design. source Smoko/Amazon

The slippers can be purchased on Amazon, or on the Smoko brand’s website.

Representatives for Smoko did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.

