Texas sheriff says a groom robbed a bank the day before his wedding to pay for the ring and venue

caption Heath Edward Bumpous is accused of robbing a bank the day before his wedding to pay for a ring and flowers. source Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace/Facebook

Heath Bumpous turned himself in to police just a few hours after robbing a bank in Groveton, Texas, Friday morning, according to the Trinity County sheriff.

The sheriff said Bumpous told officers he stole from the bank to pay for a ring and venue for his wedding the next day.

A Texas groom has been arrested on suspicion of robbing a bank the day before his wedding, to pay for a ring and venue.

caption Bumpous was jailed on a charge of aggravated robbery. source Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace/Facebook

According to the Star-Telegram, a robber came in to the Citizens State Bank in Groveton Friday morning around 11:30 a.m., told the teller he had a weapon, and demanded money.

Just a few hours after the robbery, the Trinity County Sheriff posted photos of the suspect online, and his fiancée recognized him.

When she confronted Heath Edward Bumpous about the pictures, the local sheriff said he lied at first, but eventually told her what happened. She then convinced him to turn himself in.

“He lied to her a few times,” Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace told the Star-Telegram. “She knew it was him.”

KTRE reported that Bumpous surrendered himself to police at a courthouse, where he admitted to the crime, and said that he stole the money in order to pay for items for his wedding, which was scheduled for the next day.

“He basically stated that he was getting married tomorrow so he didn’t have enough money for a wedding ring that he wanted to buy and he needed to pay for the wedding venue,” Wallace told KTRE.

Wallace added that most of the money has been returned, though the total amount Bumpous is accused of stealing has not been reported.

Bumpous was booked in to county jail on a charge of aggravated robbery.

The wedding did not take place on Saturday as planned.