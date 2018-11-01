Trump reportedly offers UN ambassador post to former Fox host Heather Nauert

President Donald Trump has reportedly asked Heather Nauert, the State Department spokeswoman and one of the US’s highest-ranking diplomats, to replace Nikki Haley as the US’s ambassador to the UN.

Nauert, 48, did not have experience in foreign policy, government, or politics when she left her job as a Fox News host to join the Trump administration last year.

Nauert has also been rumored to top the president’s list of potential replacements for the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

President Donald Trump has reportedly asked Heather Nauert, the State Department spokeswoman and one of the US’s highest-ranking diplomats, to replace Nikki Haley as the US’s ambassador to the UN.

Haley abruptly resigned in October – a move she said she had discussed with Trump for months – and is set to leave by the end of the year.

The Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts reported Thursday afternoon that a senior Trump administration official had informed him that Nauert was offered the post.

CNN reported earlier on Thursday that the president had told his top advisers that he would most likely offer the job to Nauert.

Read more: How Heather Nauert’s unlikely rise at the State Department has made her a top contender for White House press secretary

Nauert, 48, has for months balanced two high-profile positions at the State Department. And while she is generally well-liked by her colleagues, many have described her as underqualified and overloaded with responsibilities.

There has never before been a State Department spokesperson who has simultaneously served as undersecretary for public affairs and public diplomacy, a top-ranking post that directs strategic messaging, promotes cross-cultural exchanges, and oversees the Global Engagement Center, which fights foreign propaganda.

And unlike most of her predecessors in both roles, Nauert, a former Fox News host, arrived in Washington last year without experience in foreign policy, government, or politics.

Reports have surfaced in recent months that Nauert is high on the administration’s list of potential replacements for the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is said to be considering leaving around the end of the year. Sanders has publicly denied reports that she plans to leave.