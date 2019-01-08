Europe’s busiest airport has reopened after it was shut down because of a drone sighting

caption London’s Heathrow Airport. source Heathrow Airport

London’s Heathrow Airport has reopened after suspending all flight departures because of a drone sighting Tuesday evening.

The airport suspended departures for roughly one hour.

Last month, drones shut down London’s Gatwick Airport for 32 hours.

A Heathrow spokesperson said the airport is working with London’s Metropolitan Police Service “to prevent any threat to operational safety.”

Heathrow is the busiest airport in Europe and the seventh busiest in the world, handling more than 78 million passengers annually.

According to the airport’s departure board, no flights left Heathrow between 5:12 p.m. and 6:11 p.m.

A Heathrow spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider earlier on Tuesday that departures had been suspended because of a drone sighting.

“We are currently responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologize to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The shutdown follows a 32-hour hold on flights at London’s Gatwick Airport last month. More than 120,000 people had their journeys disrupted as a result of the Gatwick shut down. However, following the closure, British police said the drone sightings may not have actually been genuine.