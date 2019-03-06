Here are the world’s 17 richest hedge-fund billionaires

- source
- Business Insider
- Successful hedge-fund managers are good at coming up with well-defined investment strategies to make money for their clients.
- Hedge-fund managers usually charge their clients a management fee and take a percentage of the profits.
- Here are the richest hedge-fund managers in the world, based on Forbes‘ 2019 billionaires report, in ascending order of their net worth.
Historically, these managers have charged a 2% management fee and take around 20% of the annual profit they make for their clients. While some active funds have decreased fees to attract investors, successful managers have still been able to make a ton of money by managing the capital of their clients.
Stanley Druckenmiller
- REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Firm: Duquesne Capital Management
Net worth: $4.6 billion
Rank: 413
Source: Forbes
Robert Ziff
Firm: Ziff Brothers Investments
Net worth: $4.8 billion
Rank: 379
Source: Forbes
Dirk Ziff
- Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Firm: Ziff Brothers Investments
Net worth: $4.8 billion
Rank: 379
Source: Forbes
Dan Ziff (Left)
- New York Social Diary
Firm: Ziff Brothers Investments
Net worth: $4.8 billion
Rank: 379
Source: Forbes
John Paulson
- Reuters
Firm: Paulson & Co.
Net worth: $5 billion
Rank: 355
Source: Forbes
Paul Tudor Jones
- REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Firm: Tudor Investment
Net worth: $5.1 billion
Rank: 343
Source: Forbes
Bruce Kovner
Firm: Caxton Associates
Net worth: $5.2 billion
Rank: 337
Source: Forbes
David Siegel
- Two Sigma
Firm: Two Sigma
Net worth: $6.1 billion
Rank: 267
Source: Forbes
John Overdeck
- John Hopkins
Firm: Two Sigma
Net worth: $6.1 billion
Rank: 267
Source: Forbes
Izzy Englander
- Phil McCarten/Reuters
Firm: Millennium Management
Net worth: $6.4 billion
Rank: 252
Source: Forbes
David Shaw
Firm: D.E. Shaw & Co.
Net worth: $7 billion
Rank: 209
Source: Forbes
Michael Platt
- Bloomberg TV
Firm: BlueCrest Capital Management
Net worth: $8 billion
Rank: 183
Source: Forbes
David Tepper
- Bloomberg TV
Firm: Appaloosa Management
Net worth: $11.6 billion
Rank: 118
Source: Forbes
Ken Griffin
- Screenshot YouTube/Milken Institute
Firm: Citadel
Net worth: $11.7 billion
Rank: 117
Source: Forbes
Steve Cohen
- Point72
Firm: Point72 Asset Management
Net worth: $12.9 billion
Rank: 101
Source: Forbes
Ray Dalio
- Brian Snyder/Reuters
Firm: Bridgewater Associates
Net worth: $18.4 billion
Rank: 57
Source: Forbes
Jim Simons
- Ted Talk
Firm: Renaissance Technologies
Net worth: $21.5 billion
Rank: 44
Source: Forbes
