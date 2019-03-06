Here are the world’s 17 richest hedge-fund billionaires

caption Bridgewater Associates founder, chairman, and co-CIO Ray Dalio. source Business Insider

Successful hedge-fund managers are good at coming up with well-defined investment strategies to make money for their clients.

Hedge-fund managers usually charge their clients a management fee and take a percentage of the profits.

Here are the richest hedge-fund managers in the world, based on Forbes‘ 2019 billionaires report, in ascending order of their net worth.

Historically, these managers have charged a 2% management fee and take around 20% of the annual profit they make for their clients. While some active funds have decreased fees to attract investors, successful managers have still been able to make a ton of money by managing the capital of their clients.

Using Forbes 2019 report, Markets Insider compiled a list of the wealthiest hedge-fund billionaires. Here are the richest hedge-fund managers in the world, in ascending order of their net worth.

Stanley Druckenmiller

source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Firm: Duquesne Capital Management

Net worth: $4.6 billion

Rank: 413

Robert Ziff

Firm: Ziff Brothers Investments

Net worth: $4.8 billion

Rank: 379

Dirk Ziff

source Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Firm: Ziff Brothers Investments

Net worth: $4.8 billion

Rank: 379

Dan Ziff (Left)

source New York Social Diary

Firm: Ziff Brothers Investments

Net worth: $4.8 billion

Rank: 379

John Paulson

source Reuters

Firm: Paulson & Co.

Net worth: $5 billion

Rank: 355

Paul Tudor Jones

source REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Firm: Tudor Investment

Net worth: $5.1 billion

Rank: 343

Bruce Kovner

Firm: Caxton Associates

Net worth: $5.2 billion

Rank: 337

David Siegel

source Two Sigma

Firm: Two Sigma

Net worth: $6.1 billion

Rank: 267

John Overdeck

source John Hopkins

Firm: Two Sigma

Net worth: $6.1 billion

Rank: 267

Izzy Englander

source Phil McCarten/Reuters

Firm: Millennium Management

Net worth: $6.4 billion

Rank: 252

David Shaw

Firm: D.E. Shaw & Co.

Net worth: $7 billion

Rank: 209

Michael Platt

source Bloomberg TV

Firm: BlueCrest Capital Management

Net worth: $8 billion

Rank: 183

David Tepper

caption David Tepper source Bloomberg TV

Firm: Appaloosa Management

Net worth: $11.6 billion

Rank: 118

Ken Griffin

source Screenshot YouTube/Milken Institute

Firm: Citadel

Net worth: $11.7 billion

Rank: 117

Steve Cohen

source Point72

Firm: Point72 Asset Management

Net worth: $12.9 billion

Rank: 101

Ray Dalio

source Brian Snyder/Reuters

Firm: Bridgewater Associates

Net worth: $18.4 billion

Rank: 57

Jim Simons

source Ted Talk

Firm: Renaissance Technologies

Net worth: $21.5 billion

Rank: 44

