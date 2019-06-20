A hedge fund manager attacked the ‘murderous pigs’ who run China after a tribunal found it harvests organs from prisoners

caption Kyle Bass, no fan of China. source Reuters/ Rick Wilking

A US hedge fund manager has attacked China’s ruling party on Twitter after an independent “tribunal” of human rights advocates concluded prisoners are being executed to harvest their organs for transplants.

“Reading this made me sick to my stomach,” tweeted Kyle Bass, head of Hayman Capital Management, referring to an article detailing the China Tribunal’s findings. “It’s time to completely cut ties with the MURDEROUS PIGS that run the Chinese Communist Party.”

Bass, a longstanding China bear, shorted the Chinese yuan for nearly four years until exiting the position earlier this year. He has accused Chinese smartphone giant Huawei of stealing US technology, condemned the Chinese as “genocidal killers,” and cheered Hong Kong protestors’ resistance to a China-backed extradition bill in the past week.

The China Tribunal determined members of religious minorities such as Falun Gong have been imprisoned, tortured, and executed in order to harvest their organs for transplants. It also found evidence of prisoners being kept alive while their organs were forcibly removed. Cases of forced organ harvesting in China date back at least 20 years and continue to this day, it said.

“Forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience has been practiced for a substantial period of time involving a very substantial number of victims,” the tribunal concluded. “Very many people have died indescribably hideous deaths for no reason.”

Chinese officials have dismissed the claims as politically motivated and untrue, saying they stopped harvesting organs from death-row prisoners in 2014 and shifted to a voluntary donation system.

The tribunal was headed by Sir Geoffrey Nice, a barrister who led the prosecution of Slobodan Milošević, the former President of Serbia charged with genocide, torture, and other crimes against humanity. The panel also included several human-rights lawyers, a surgeon, and a historian.