A hedge fund manager who dominated the last financial crisis posted a 26% loss during March’s violent sell-offs, new report says

caption A man wearing a protective mask walks across Waterloo Bridge in front of the City of London financial district during rush hour, as the number of Coronavirus cases grow around the world, in London, Britain, March 17, 2020. source Hannah McKay/Reuters

East Lodge Capital founder Ali Lumsden was among the few to post huge gains during the financial crisis, but his main fund slipped 26% in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The hedge fund focuses on securitized credit positions, a corner of the market particularly battered by the virus and related business closures. As revenue streams dry up, risk of companies defaulting on credit soars.

Lumsden posted a 73% gain during the last recession by betting against the subprime mortgage market.

When the last global recession roiled markets, Ali Lumsden made a 73% return. His hedge fund isn’t faring as well amid the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

East Lodge Capital’s main fund sank 26% through March, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, as the outbreak gripped assets of all kinds and likely pushed the world economy into a deep recession. The London-based firm saw a 16% monthly loss through another one of its funds.

Lumsden’s office focuses on securitized credit positions, according to Bloomberg, one of the markets slammed hardest by the virus. Widespread lockdowns to stem the outbreak’s contagion wiped out several companies’ revenue streams, escalating the risk of late payments and defaults. While central banks and governments have been quick to issue emergency relief, regulatory hurdles and glitches have kept several firms from tapping the credit facility.

The March tumble marks a sharp reversal from Lumsden’s last recession-era performance. The manager was among the few to bet against subprime mortgages ahead of the housing market crash in 2007. While working at hedge fund CQS from October 2006 to November 2012, the then-chief investment officer posted average annual gains of 28%, according to Bloomberg.

East Lodge manages $1.9 billion of assets and invests through a global structured credit fund, a European structured credit fund, and a specialty finance fund, according to its website.

Not all hedge funds slipped alongside the broad market decline. Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies posted a 39% gain for the year through April 14 with its flagship Medallion fund, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square notched an 11% windfall in March after turning a $27 million bet on credit-default swaps into a $2.6 billion profit.

