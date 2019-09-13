There’s been an ‘unheard of’ stock market shift this week and it’s crushing hedge funds. Here’s everything you need to know.

source Paulo Whitaker/Reuters

You might have missed it, but there’s been some remarkable shifts in the stock market over the past few days.

In particular, there’s been a shift from momentum stocks, or those that have had the wind behind their backs, to value stocks, or those stocks that had been ignored and are considered cheaper.

A number of hedge funds had bet big on momentum, and the shift has left many nursing significant losses, according to sources.

To casual observers, the stock market has traded in a relatively benign fashion over the past few days.

But some remarkable shifts that took place underneath the surface caught the attention of strategists, and are inflicting severe pain on a number of hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs said in a note that the decline on momentum “ranks among the sharpest on record,” and Morgan Stanley sent a memo to hedge-fund clients, seen by Business Insider, trying to explain the moves and saying the pain could well keep going.

Here’s what you need to know: