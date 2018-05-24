Hedge funds love these 25 stocks

- source
- WalletHub analyzed financial disclosures for 100 of the largest hedge funds.
- The firm put together a list of their favorite stocks, including which moved up or down from previous quarters.
Each quarter, hedge funds must disclose their holdings of publicly traded companies.
WalletHub, a personal finance site, analyzed those disclosures for the top 100 hedge funds to see what stocks they were buying up – and which they were selling – from quarter to quarter.
These investors include Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway; Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, and other well known funds like David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management and Daniel Loeb’s Third Point Capital.
“To construct the ‘Most Popular Stocks’ list, we looked at each of the over 400 funds’ positions, added up the positions for the same stock and rank-ordered the stocks by their total holdings value,” WalletHub said, adding that the report is based only on equities, not depository receipts, bonds, or any other public investments.
Boeing was the biggest loser on this quarter’s list, moving down 10 spots compared to the previous quarter, while Intel was the biggest winner, climbing 10 spots.
Scroll through to see the favorite stocks of the 100 largest hedge funds in the first quarter of 2018:
25. AbbVie
Ticker: ABBV
Change in ranking from last quarter: -4
Year-to-date performance: +4.4%
24. Cisco
Ticker: CSCO
Change in ranking from last quarter: -5
Year-to-date performance: +11.24%
23. Broadcom
Ticker: AVGO
Change in ranking from last quarter: -3
Year-to-date performance: -9.75%
22. Berkshire Hathaway
Ticker: BKRB
Change in ranking from last quarter: First time on the list
Year-to-date performance: -1.48%
21. Boeing
Ticker: BA
Change in ranking from last quarter: -10
Year-to-date performance: +20%
20. Adobe
Ticker: ADBE
Change in ranking from last quarter: First time on the list
Year-to-date performance: +36.3%
19. Home Depot
Ticker: HD
Change in ranking from last quarter: -1
Year-to-date performance: -1.58%
18. Booking Holdings
Ticker: BKNG
Change in ranking from last quarter: First time on the list
Year-to-date performance: +16.84%
17. Coca-Cola
Ticker: KO
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: -7.3%
16. Johnson & Johnson
Ticker: JNJ
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: -12.5%
15. Intel
Ticker: INTC
Change in ranking from last quarter: +10
Year-to-date performance: +13.5%
14. Comcast
Ticker: CMCSA
Change in ranking from last quarter: -1
Year-to-date performance: -23.2%
13. Citigroup
Ticker: C
Change in ranking from last quarter: -1
Year-to-date performance:v -7.02%
12. Mastercard
Ticker: MA
Change in ranking from last quarter: +2
Year-to-date performance: +25%
11. Netflix
Ticker: NFLX
Change in ranking from last quarter: +4
Year-to-date performance: +73.76%
10. Visa
Ticker: V
Change in ranking from last quarter: -1
Year-to-date performance: +14.24%
9. Bank of America
Ticker: BAC
Change in ranking from last quarter: -1
Year-to-date performance: +0.94%
8. UnitedHealth
Ticker: UNH
Change in ranking from last quarter: +2
Year-to-date performance: +9.98%
7. Wells Fargo
Ticker: WFC
Change in ranking from last quarter: -1
Year-to-date performance: -10.31%
6. JPMorgan Chase
Ticker: JPM
Change in ranking from last quarter: +1
Year-to-date performance: +2.48%
5. Alphabet
Ticker: GOOG
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: +0.66%
4. Facebook
Ticker: FB
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: +2.51%
3. Apple
Ticker: AAPL
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: +8.88%
2. Amazon
Ticker: AMZN
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: +34.91%
1. Microsoft
Ticker: MSFT
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: +13.8%