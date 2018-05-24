Hedge funds love these 25 stocks

source Hollis Johnson

WalletHub analyzed financial disclosures for 100 of the largest hedge funds.

The firm put together a list of their favorite stocks, including which moved up or down from previous quarters.

Each quarter, hedge funds must disclose their holdings of publicly traded companies.

WalletHub, a personal finance site, analyzed those disclosures for the top 100 hedge funds to see what stocks they were buying up – and which they were selling – from quarter to quarter.

These investors include Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway; Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, and other well known funds like David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management and Daniel Loeb’s Third Point Capital.

“To construct the ‘Most Popular Stocks’ list, we looked at each of the over 400 funds’ positions, added up the positions for the same stock and rank-ordered the stocks by their total holdings value,” WalletHub said, adding that the report is based only on equities, not depository receipts, bonds, or any other public investments.

Boeing was the biggest loser on this quarter’s list, moving down 10 spots compared to the previous quarter, while Intel was the biggest winner, climbing 10 spots.

Scroll through to see the favorite stocks of the 100 largest hedge funds in the first quarter of 2018:

25. AbbVie

source Markets Insider

Ticker: ABBV

Change in ranking from last quarter: -4

Year-to-date performance: +4.4%

24. Cisco

source Markets Insider

Ticker: CSCO

Change in ranking from last quarter: -5

Year-to-date performance: +11.24%

23. Broadcom

source Markets Insider

Ticker: AVGO

Change in ranking from last quarter: -3

Year-to-date performance: -9.75%

22. Berkshire Hathaway

source Markets Insider

Ticker: BKRB

Change in ranking from last quarter: First time on the list

Year-to-date performance: -1.48%

21. Boeing

source Markets Insider

Ticker: BA

Change in ranking from last quarter: -10

Year-to-date performance: +20%

20. Adobe

source Markets Insider

Ticker: ADBE

Change in ranking from last quarter: First time on the list

Year-to-date performance: +36.3%

19. Home Depot

source Markets Insider

Ticker: HD

Change in ranking from last quarter: -1

Year-to-date performance: -1.58%

18. Booking Holdings

source Yahoo Finance

Ticker: BKNG

Change in ranking from last quarter: First time on the list

Year-to-date performance: +16.84%

17. Coca-Cola

source Markets Insider

Ticker: KO

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: -7.3%

16. Johnson & Johnson

source Markets Insider

Ticker: JNJ

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: -12.5%

15. Intel

source Markets Insider

Ticker: INTC

Change in ranking from last quarter: +10

Year-to-date performance: +13.5%

14. Comcast

source Markets Insider

Ticker: CMCSA

Change in ranking from last quarter: -1

Year-to-date performance: -23.2%

13. Citigroup

source Markets Insider

Ticker: C

Change in ranking from last quarter: -1

Year-to-date performance:v -7.02%

12. Mastercard

source markets Insider

Ticker: MA

Change in ranking from last quarter: +2

Year-to-date performance: +25%

11. Netflix

source Markets Insider

Ticker: NFLX

Change in ranking from last quarter: +4

Year-to-date performance: +73.76%

10. Visa

source Markets Insider

Ticker: V

Change in ranking from last quarter: -1

Year-to-date performance: +14.24%

9. Bank of America

source Markets Insider

Ticker: BAC

Change in ranking from last quarter: -1

Year-to-date performance: +0.94%

8. UnitedHealth

source Markets Insider

Ticker: UNH

Change in ranking from last quarter: +2

Year-to-date performance: +9.98%

7. Wells Fargo

source markets insider

Ticker: WFC

Change in ranking from last quarter: -1

Year-to-date performance: -10.31%

6. JPMorgan Chase

source Markets Insider

Ticker: JPM

Change in ranking from last quarter: +1

Year-to-date performance: +2.48%

5. Alphabet

source Markets Insider

Ticker: GOOG

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +0.66%

4. Facebook

source Markets Insider

Ticker: FB

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +2.51%

3. Apple

source Markets Insider

Ticker: AAPL

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +8.88%

2. Amazon

source Markets Insider

Ticker: AMZN

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +34.91%

1. Microsoft

source Markets Insider

Ticker: MSFT

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +13.8%