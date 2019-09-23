Hefty launches ‘talking trash bags’ for millennials, with phrases like ‘I’m so trashy’ and ‘Feed me tacos & tell me I’m pretty’

caption Hefty is going after a millennial audience. source Courtesy of Hefty

Hefty is selling a limited-edition line of “talking trash bags” geared toward millennials, with statements like “Burnt dinners & takeout containers” and “#goals” printed on them.

According to Hefty, the bags will be available in “limited quantities and on a first-come, first-served basis.”

First came millennial toilet paper, then came millennial trash bags.

Hefty debuted a limited-edition line of “talking trash bags” on Monday, featuring 20 unique sayings. Though the cheeky phrases shockingly avoid any mention of avocado toast, they run the gamut from the “Mean Girls” allusion “I’m not a regular bag, I’m a cool bag” to, well, sexual innuendos like “Tie me up.”

The scent-free, 13-gallon bags retail for $5.49, the same cost as regular Hefty Ultra Strong, and are currently available in “limited quantities and on a first-come, first-served basis,” according to Hefty. The bags can be purchased online on the not-so-subtly titled website, HeftyCostsLessThanGlad.com.

“At Hefty, we’re always looking to be an affordable option for all your trash needs,” Jen Varela, senior brand manager at Reynolds Consumer Products, said in a statement.”The Hefty brand enjoys bringing both strength and humor to our consumers, so we wanted to create a product that showed off our personality and gave consumers something to smile about while taking out the trash.”

Check out some of the trash bags below:

“Feed me tacos & tell me I’m pretty”

source Courtesy of Hefty

“Burnt dinners & takeout containers”

source Courtesy of Hefty

“It’s what’s on the inside that counts”

source Courtesy of Hefty

“You want a piece of me?”

source Courtesy of Hefty

“Full of hopes & dreams”

source Courtesy of Hefty

“Bag full of ca$h”

source Courtesy of Hefty

“Who you callin’ trash?”

source Courtesy of Hefty

“Heavyweight champ”

source Courtesy of Hefty

The rest of the sayings include: