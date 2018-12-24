Heidi Klum is engaged to 29-year-old musician Tom Kaulitz after almost a year of dating

Heidi Klum announced her engagement to fiancé Tom Kaulitz on social media on Monday.

Heidi Klum announced her engagement to boyfriend Tom Kaulitz on Instagram and Twitter Monday.

The supermodel, 45, shared a black-and-white portrait of her and Kaulitz, 29, that showed off her new engagement ring.

“I SAID YES,” the caption read.

Klum and the Tokio Hotel musician first sparked dating rumors in March when they were spotted kissing on the set of “America’s Got Talent,” according to PEOPLE.

They then made their first public appearance together as a couple at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May.

Klum shut down engagement rumors in September after she was pictured wearing a diamond at the Emmy Awards.

“I don’t know why everyone keeps saying that. Everyone is asking me. When you do what I do, you wear a lot of fashion. A lot of jewelry. I always look for something that goes with the outfit. So, I wear big rings,” the “America’s Got Talent” judge told PEOPLE in September.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Klum and Kaulitz are “so in love.”

Klum previously was married to musician Seal, from 2005 to 2014, and actor Rich Pipino, from 1997 to 2002.

She is a mother to daughters Lou, 9, and Leni, 14, and sons Johan, 12, and Henry, 13.