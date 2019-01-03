Heidi Klum apologized to Drake for telling the world she ghosted him after he asked her out — and the rapper replied with a single emoji

caption Drake responded to Heidi Klum’s apology text with a single emoji. source Vaughn Ridley / Getty and Greg Doherty / Getty

Heidi Klum made another appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and gave the host an update about her conversation with Drake.

Klum had previously told DeGeneres in September that Drake texted her to ask her on a date, but Klum never responded.

“I said I’m sorry because I know it made a huge wave after I was here, and he just made that face,” Klum said on Wednesday, raising one eyebrow to imitate the emoji.

“That’s all he responded, is a face like that?” DeGeneres responded. “Oh, he’s mad.”

Heidi Klum told Ellen DeGeneres that she apologized to Drake after ghosting him in September – and telling the world about it on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“I said I’m sorry because I know it made a huge wave after I was here, and he just made that face,” Klum said during the show aired Wednesday, raising one eyebrow to make a disapproving expression. “You know those little emojis?”

“That’s all he responded, is a face like that?” DeGeneres responded. “Oh, he’s mad.”

caption Klum imitated the emoji that Drake texted her. source TheEllenShow/YouTube

Klum then told the audience the whole story is “so long that we should not start it again.”

Back in February, Klum confessed to having a crush on Drake during a round of “Who’d You Rather?” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

In September, she revealed to DeGeneres that Drake texted her about a week later to ask her on a date, but she’d already met her now-fiancé, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, so she ignored his message.

“Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. You know what I mean?” she told DeGeneres in September. “He was basically like a week too late. Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. And I was like, oh my gosh, this is so weird. But then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

You can watch the full exchange from Wednesday’s episode below.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.