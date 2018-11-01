Heidi Klum may have outdone herself with her 2018 Halloween costume

caption Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz as Princess Fiona and Shrek source Getty

Heidi Klum is famous for her legendary Halloween costumes.

This year she took things to new levels by transforming herself into Princess Fiona from Shrek.

The supermodel and TV presenter used a prosthetics company to make herself completely unrecognisable – and she documented the whole process on social media.

From an elderly version of herself to a chimpanzee, the elaborate lengths Heidi Klum goes to in her Halloween outfits never fail to amaze and astound.

This year, however, the supermodel and TV presenter may have outdone herself.

For Halloween 2018, Klum transformed herself into Princess Fiona from Shrek – and together with her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz as her ogre husband, the pair were unrecognisable.

source Michael Loccisano / Getty

At the end of September, Klum teased fans by revealing she was working with a prosthetics company to create her costume.

She then proceeded to share throwback pictures of her previous costumes on Instagram and Twitter in the days leading up to Halloween, ensuring excitement for the big reveal reached fever pitch.

Countdown to Halloween: 5 days! In 2013 it only took me 10 hours to age 55 years for #HeidiHalloween ???? This was one of my favorite costumes! When I arrived, it took everyone a little bit before they realized it was me! #HeidiHalloween2018 #HeidiKlumHalloween pic.twitter.com/WSTrsKLtgq — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) October 26, 2018

The supermodel’s 2018 look was, not for the first time, the work of Mike Marino of Prosthetic Renaissance – the same company who was behind Klum’s 2017 Jessica Rabbit incarnation, shown below.

The transformation from Klum and Kaulitz to Princess Fiona and Shrek was far from a quick process – and Klum shared a series of videos documenting the entire thing.

The supermodel has been hosting star-studded and now legendary Halloween parties since 2000, and her costume reveal has become one of the highlights of the holiday for many. The party she hosted in New York City on Wednesday, October 31 was no different.

source Michael Loccisano / Getty

Unsurprisingly, this year’s look did not disappoint her fans, one of whom tweeted that she “cannot be beaten” when it comes to Halloween.

@heidiklum IS Halloween. She cannot be beaten ???????????????? — Morgan Mitchell (@morganmitch2) November 1, 2018

Happy Heidiween!