Heidi Klum reportedly married Tom Kaulitz at wedding No. 2 in Italy

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz reportedly tied the knot during a second ceremony that took place in Capri, Italy on Saturday.

People and Us Weekly reported that the couple exchanged vows on a luxury yacht called Christina O, with Kaulitz’s twin brother officiating the ceremony.

Klum and Kaulitz started dating in 2018 and got engaged in December. According to TMZ, they quietly got married in February 2019.

Heidi Klum reportedly married Tom Kaulitz during a second wedding ceremony that took place in Italy.

Multiple outlets, including People and Us Weekly, reported that the couple exchanged vows on a luxury yacht called Christina O in Capri on Saturday. The yacht was previously owned by Greek businessman Aristotle Onassis, Jackie Kennedy’s second husband.

Photos taken from the event showed that the boat was decorated with large floral arrangements.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz held their event on the Christina O. yacht.

There was also a tent-like structure on the upper level of the yacht and additional flowers draped.

The yacht was decorated with flowers.

Additional photos showed that Klum wore a veil and an off-the-shoulder, flowing white dress with billowing long sleeves. The gown also included detailed embroidery and the supermodel accessorized with gold bracelets. Kaulitz, a 29-year-old guitarist, wore a white suit and light blue shirt for the wedding.

According to Us Weekly, Kaulitz’s twin brother Bill Kaulitz officiated the wedding. The outlet also reported that Klum’s children from previous relationships (Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou) were in attendance.

Prior to the nuptials, Klum and Kaulitz were seen wearing more casual attire while on the boat.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz were seen on the yacht.

Klum also shared photos and videos on Instagram from her pre-wedding festivities.

The 46-year-old posted a photo of herself and the Kaulitz siblings on Wednesday.

She also shared a boomerang of Kaulitz lifting her up as she pulled a lemon from a tree at a restaurant called Paolino Capri.

Klum and Kaulitz started dating in 2018 and made their official debut as a couple at the amfAR Gala in Cannes, France in May 2018. Klum revealed their engagement on December 24, 2018, posting a photo of the ring on Instagram and writing: “I SAID YES.”

In July, People reported that the pair quietly tied the knot earlier in 2018, based on public records that indicated they obtained a marriage certificate in California. TMZ also reported that Klum and Kaulitz exchanged vows in February 2019.

This is Klum’s third marriage and Kaulitz’s second. Klum was previously married to hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002. Three years later, she married singer Seal. The couple split in 2014. Kaulitz was married to Ria Sommerfeld from 2015 to 2018.