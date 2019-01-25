Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have been together for more than 10 years — here’s a timeline of their dramatic relationship

caption Pratt and Montag have been together for over 10 years. source Denise Truscello / Contributor

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt first met at a club in Hollywood while Montag was filming “The Hills.”

The two eloped to Mexico in 2008 but had a filmed ceremony in 2009.

The two have a son named Gunner together.

When Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt met while filming MTV’s reality show “The Hills,” their relationship seriously rocked the boat, changing the show for good. The polarizing couple may not be for everyone, but there’s no denying their popularity. In fact, in 2009, USA Today said they were the third most popular couple in the country, coming behind Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and the Obamas.

Today, Montag and Pratt can say they’ve been on and off for more than 10 years, and plenty has happened in that time. Here’s a look at their relationship so far.

2007: Heidi and Spencer met while filming “The Hills.”

caption The two met at a night club.

The two met at a club called Privilege in Hollywood while Montag was filming “The Hills.” Pratt had gone there with his friend Brody Jenner looking for a way to get a role on the reality show. Montag later told VICE’s Broadly that she knew when she met him he was the one, saying, “I pretty much told everyone I was going to marry him and that I loved him. [Everyone] thought I was crazy.”

August 2007: Lauren Conrad and Heidi ended their friendship over Spencer.

caption Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag were both on "The Hills" in 2007.

Conrad didn’t like Pratt or Montag’s relationship with him, and after many heated arguments, things came to a head during one episode of “The Hills.” Conrad accused both of them of starting rumors that she had a sex tape, Montag moved out of their apartment, and they ended their friendship.

August 2007: Spencer proposed to Heidi for the first time.

On a trip to Santa Barbara, MTV cameras caught Pratt proposing to Montag while they were on the beach. They later admitted the engagement was fake, and it was actually a promise ring that Montag had picked out and paid for. Pratt told Cosmopolitan magazine, “Yeah, I said, ‘Take this promise ring,’ and they clipped that out.”

November 2008: The two eloped.

During a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Pratt and Montag decided to elope. Many people questioned the legality of their marriage, but they brushed it off saying they would take care of legalities.

December 2008: There were rumors that they faked the elopement.

When a clip from “The Hills” showed Heidi and Spencer getting married in a courthouse, many people wondered if the two had actually eloped at all.

At the time Pratt addressed the controversy on KISS-FM’s On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Pratt said, “We checked the confidentiality box, so good luck people [in finding out].”

April 2009: They got married again.

caption Even Lauren Conrad attended the wedding.

A few months later, the couple made it official… again. They got married at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Pasadena, California in front of 200 guests and MTV cameras. The wedding would later appear in an episode of “The Hills.”

June 2009: Pratt and Montag appeared on “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

caption Montag and Pratt tried to quit the game three times.

In the summer of 2009, the couple branched out to try another reality show, but the two made things difficult for themselves. They refused to do a challenge, fought with almost all of their campmates, and then promptly left. They ended up returning, but then they left the show again when Montag suffered from a mysterious illness.

January 2010: Montag got 10 plastic surgeries done in one day.

caption Fans were shocked at the transformation.

In 2010, Montag appeared on the cover of People magazine with a seemingly new face and body after undergoing 10 different plastic surgeries in one day. Although many felt she went too far, Heidi defended her decision.

She told the magazine, “For the past three years, I’ve thought about what to have done. I’m beyond obsessed.”

March 2010: Montag fired Pratt as her manager.

caption Montag instead hired a psychic.

Although Pratt had been Montag’s manager since almost immediately after they met, Heidi fired him from the role in March 2010. She told People magazine that she had hired a healer intuitive and psychic, Aiden Chase, to replace him.

March 2010: Pratt announced he was leaving “The Hills.”

caption Pratt left the popular show in 2010.

That same month, Pratt released a statement to People, saying he was taking a break from the reality show and discontinuing filming to pursue work in the cyber security division of American Defense Enterprises. Heidi was to remain on the show.

Later, a source told Us Weekly that Spencer had been suspended from the show after he threatened to kill a producer and that Heidi’s role had been reduced after she said she didn’t want to do a fake divorce storyline. Spencer later denied ever threatening them.

June 2010: Heidi filed for legal separation from Spencer.

caption The two were seemingly on the way to a divorce.

After saying she needed to be alone for a while, Heidi made the move to file for a legal separation from Spencer citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She told People magazine she had moved out of their home.

July 2010: Heidi filed for divorce and Spencer claimed their marriage was fake.

caption Pratt said it was all for show.

A few weeks later, Heidi had filed for divorce from her husband. He responded by saying their marriage had been fake and was only part of “The Hills.”

August 2010: Pratt said he was selling Montag’s sex tape.

In the midst of divorce proceedings, Spencer told Us Weekly he was going to sell a sex tape featuring Heidi. At the time, Steve Hirsch, co-CEO of Vivid Entertainment, a porn company, told TMZ that “We are in early negotiations to possibly come to terms for a deal.”

September 2010: The couple called off their divorce and got back together.

caption The two rekindled after the divorce was reportedly filed for.

By September, Pratt publicly apologized to Heidi, and the two of them went on a long vacation to Costa Rica – they decided to try and make things work.

November 2010: Speidi renewed their wedding vows.

caption The duo's vows were renewed in California.

The two renewed their vows at a beachfront house in Carpinteria, California. Spencer told Entertainment Tonight, “Last time it was about everything else, it was about drama, it was about ratings.”

July 2011: They admitted their divorce was fake.

caption They both admitted they had taken their false storylines a little too far.

During an interview with The Daily Beast, the couple revealed their entire breakup and divorce had been fake, a ploy to make money because they were broke.

When asked if they ever broke up their response was simple. Spencer: “Not for one minute.” Heidi: “We’ve never even been apart.”

October 2014: The couple returned to reality TV on “Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars.”

caption This wasn't the couple's first time on reality TV.

After a few stints on shows like “Celebrity Big Brother” and “The View,” Speidi returned to reality television on WE TV in 2014.

October 2015: Spencer admitted he was behind the Lauren Conrad sex tape rumors.

caption Pratt called Conrad "a cold-hearted killer."

Montag and Pratt denied their involvement in the sex tape rumors for a while, but years later, Pratt told Complex he was behind the rumors. They also maintained that the sex tape exists. Pratt called Conrad “a cold-hearted killer” who was out to get them, saying he had to get to her first.

July 2016: They admitted they lost millions of dollars.

caption The couple said they'd spent all their money.

Although they were each making six figures for their roles on “The Hills,” getting paid of paparazzi shoots and paid appearances, and getting paid for other reality show appearances, Heidi and Spencer admitted to People in 2016 that they had spent all of their money.

January 2017: The couple landed on “Celebrity Big Brother” for a second time.

caption The duo came back as part of the show's All Stars Vs New Stars line-up.

After causing a lot of arguments the first time around, Speidi secured a spot on the reality show for the second time.

April 2017: They announced that they were expecting their first child.

caption Montag was pregnant with her first child in 2017.

Sources confirmed to People magazine that Montag was pregnant with the couple’s first child. The news came after she said they were looking forward to having kids.

Of Pratt, Montag told the magazine, “I had to pray to get my husband to even … agree to have a kid.”

October 2017: Speidi welcomed their first child.

caption Spencer Pratt, Gunner Pratt, and Heidi Pratt attend the MTV VMAs.

Heidi gave birth to their first child, a son named Gunner Stone. She told Us Weekly it was “the most rewarding experience.”

November 2017: The couple celebrated their nine-year anniversary.

caption Montag posted a tribute Instagram to her husband.

On Instagram, Montag posted a sweet tribute to her husband for their nine-year anniversary. She wrote, “It was love at first sight. I knew my life would never be the same.”

July 2018: Montag and Pratt said they wanted more kids.

caption The pair said they thought they might have twins.

When speaking to E! News about having more kids, Spencer said they were definitely thinking about doing it soon, adding that a psychic told them they were going to have twins.

August 2018: They announce that they’ll take part in “The Hills” reboot.

caption "The Hills: New Beginnings" will feature much of the old cast.

MTV announced that they were going to bring back “The Hills” with most of the original cast, including Heidi and Spencer.