Helen Mirren’s diet and workout routine seems surprisingly low-key — here’s how she stays in such killer shape

Helen Mirren said she brings tea bags and Marmite with her when she travels.

Helen Mirren said she’s “always on a diet,” but she focuses on balance when it comes to drinking and eating.

Mirren said she doesn’t work out very often because she’s lazy.

Her favorite workout is one designed for the Canadian Royal Air Force.

Dame Helen Mirren has been acting professionally for over 50 years, dominating the big screen, the small screen, and the stage. Throughout it all, she’s stayed in killer shape.

Now 73 years old, Mirren has been open about the fact that food is important to her, even though she follows a fairly balanced diet. She’s also been open about being pretty “lazy,” although she does have a few go-to workout moves.

Here’s how Helen Mirren stays in shape.

Mirren said she believes in balance when it comes to her daily food choices, but admits that she’s always on a diet

She said she's never done anything in excess.

The “Winchester” star told People magazine, “I’m just like everybody else – I’m always on a diet!” Still, she added, “I’ve never done anything to excess. I’ve never drunk or eaten too much. It helps to stay balanced.”

She also said food is very important to her when it comes to making connections with others.

In 2014, she told the Radio Times, “I love food, I love to eat, and above all, I love to eat with people. It’s about bonding – and nowhere is that more noticeable than with the connection between food and romance. How many relationships were made over food?”

She enjoys going out for a “special treat” once or twice a year

Mirren said she prefers only to dine out at upscale restaurants for special occasions, telling the Radio Times, “My husband and I love funky local restaurants. We do go for very beautiful, grand dinners and we love them, but it’s not something that I would want to do more than once or twice a year. I want it to be a special treat, memorable.”

Aside from special occasions, she said she her husband typically just dine out in hole-in-the-wall restaurants.

When traveling, Mirren relies on a few British staples

She brings tea with her when she travels.

Mirren told Radio Times that, she always brings tea bags and Marmite when she travels. She said she’ll occasionally bring porridge oats, too- all British favorites.

She added, “The curious thing is that when I’m away from England, the cuisine I crave is Indian food. … in a weird way, Indian food has become British food, my home food.”

She keeps it real about her skill level in the kitchen

Don’t expect the “Collateral Beauty” star to dazzle you in the kitchen, though.

She told Radio Times, “I’m a useless cook. Seriously. For me, it’s always accidental. Occasionally, I will cook something fabulous, and then I can never remember how the hell I made it.”

Still, she says she’s “unbelievably lazy”

Mirren, named “Body of the Year” by L.A. Fitness in 2011, doesn’t actually work out that often.

“Three weeks every six months, I decide to work out,” She told Women’s Wear Daily in 2010. “I’m unbelievably lazy. If I had any form of self-discipline, I would look a lot better than I do.”

Mirren says when it comes to working out, it’s good to start easy

She says when it comes to working out, start easy.

In 2015, Mirren told People her top workout advice, saying, “My thing with exercise is start really easy, just so you only do three sit-ups, you know? Then do four next week and the next week do five. Start really easy.”

Her go-to 12-minute workout was designed for Air Force airmen

She says she's been doing this work out on and off for her whole life.

When it comes to her go-to workout, she told Hello! that she follows a workout designed for the Royal Canadian Air Force.

According to Mirren, the 12-minute workout was designed in the 1950s and it involves a series of movements that can be done anywhere without much equipment or space.

The workout plan, also referred to as XBX, involves simple but effective moves that target all areas of your body, spiking your heart rate quickly while strengthening muscles, similar to the high-intensity interval training that is popular today. As you advance, you increase the number of reps per movement, keeping the time the same, which makes it more and more challenging as you get stronger.

“It is the exercise I have done off and on my whole life. It just very gently gets you fit,” Mirren told the publication. “Two weeks of doing that and you think, ‘Yeah, I could go to the gym now.'”

