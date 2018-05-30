Police are responding to a helicopter crash near a military base in northern England

source Google Maps/Business Insider

A helicopter has crashed into a crop field near Aldborough, northern England, on Wednesday afternoon.

The North Yorkshire Fire Service reported receiving a call of the incident at 1:26 p.m. local time.

The crash site is a few miles away from RAF Dishforth, a British army airfield that operates helicopters. There have been no regular helicopter flights from the airbase since 2016.

Business Insider has contacted the Ministry of Defence for comment, but it did not respond immediately.

Neither the identity nor the condition of the passenger, or passengers, are known at this point.

Police, emergency services, and multiple fire engines are on the scene. A spokesman for the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch told Business Insider its investigators were on the way to the scene.

