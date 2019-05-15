Watch the terrifying moment a helicopter crashed into New York City’s Hudson River

caption A helicopter crashed in New York City’s Hudson River on Wednesday. source ABC7

A helicopter crashed into New York City’s Hudson River on Wednesday.

The pilot, who was the helicopter’s only occupant, was not injured.

BNO News tweeted a video taken by a bystander that shows the moment the helicopter crashed.

The pilot, who was the helicopter’s only occupant, was not injured, the New York Fire Department confirmed. The ferry company New York Waterway said in a press release that one of its boats rescued the pilot around 1:20 p.m.

A Blade representative said the helicopter, which featured a Blade logo, was being operated by one of the company’s third-party operators, though it was not flying for Blade at the time of the crash.

“The helicopter was being repositioned to the West Side Heliport for fueling by the operator, Zip Aviation, and was not servicing a Blade mission,” the representative said. “All Blade services are operating normally.”

BNO News tweeted a video taken by a bystander that shows the moment the helicopter crashed. In the video, the helicopter spins for about 10 seconds before hitting the water. The person shooting the video turns the camera away from the incident after the crash.

You can watch the full video below: