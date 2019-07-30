A meal delivery company is trialing a helicopter restaurant that allows diners to eat 1,000 feet above London

caption The Roocopter One. source Deliveroo

The world’s first helicopter restaurant is being trialled in London.

The experience will see guests having the meals delivered before taking to the skies to enjoy their food while admiring incredible views of the city.

Created by restaurant delivery service Deliveroo, flights on the “Roocopter One” will be free, but worth around $200.

After the London trial, the experience will be rolled out across Sydney, Hong Kong, and Edinburgh.

If you’re bored of rooftop restaurants and even nonplussed by the prospect of dining at a table suspended 100ft in the sky by a crane, you can now take things to whole new heights in the world’s first helicopter restaurant.

The “Roocopter One” will offer consumers the chance to enjoy their favourite dishes while soaring through the skies, 1,000 feet above ground.

Created by meal delivery company Deliveroo, the helicopter dining experience will be trialled for the first time in London, but will then by rolled out to Sydney, Hong Kong, and Edinburgh over the next two years.

What’s more, the whole experience will be free – similar helicopter flights usually cost around $180. So with the food on top of that, a trip on the Roocopter One is likely worth at least $200.

Here’s how it will work:

On August 9, Brits will be able to take either a breakfast, brunch, lunch, high tea, or dinner flight.

Diners will arrive at Battersea helipad in south London, order their food, be given a safety briefing, then the delivery should arrive just before take-off.

Then it’s up into the skies for a 20 minute flight past iconic buildings such as the Shard and the O2 Arena before returning to Battersea.

An array of the delivery app’s most popular restaurant dishes will be on offer, including those from Wagamama, Chipotle, Bababoom, and Joe Public.

Deliveroo says the company is currently looking into the possibility of using the helicopter for delivering food to more rural areas in the future too.

Six people can go up at once, and to book a dining flight on the Roocopter One, click here.

And if you don’t manage to nab a ticket, you can still be in with the chance of winning £10 ($12) Deliveroo credit – simply look out for the Roocopter when it takes to the sky, take a snap, and post it online with the tag #Roocopter. The first 100 people to do so will win the credit.