This adjustable pillow from Helix is the cheapest we’ve seen yet at 40% off

You really can’t put a price on great sleep, but the best pillows can be quite expensive. To get a really great pillow, many people pay $70 to $100. But right now, you can get the king-sized Adjustable Pillow from Helix for 40% off the original price of $99 for a limited time. The discount is exclusive to Business Insider readers when you use the code “BIPILLOW40” at checkout.

With the discount, the pillow is $39.60 off, so you can get this pillow for $59.40, which is a great deal for a king-sized adjustable pillow like this one.

Unlike most pillows that are what they are and that’s that, this Helix pillow is really three pillows in one. It features two removable inserts that can change the height and the firmness, so you can custom fit the pillow for your comfort and support needs.

Thus, this pillow can be made suitable sleepers who lie stomach down, on their sides, or on their backs. Or, even better, for people who change positions.

The pillow features both memory foam, which offers support and cooling, and a down alternative fill which is soft and immediately comfortable. The blended materials also promote good airflow and heat distribution, helping with that all-important thermoregulation that’s a boon to consistent sleep.

Use the code “BIPILLOW40” and the link below to get the BI exclusive 40% off and then get yourself to bed.