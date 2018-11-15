You can customize a Helix mattress to meet your particular sleep needs for up to $200 less right now for Black Friday

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Like most other online mattress startups, Helix ships its beds in a box. What’s special about Helix’s mattress, however, is that you can get it customized to suit your needs.

Before buying a Helix mattress, you can take a quiz on the company’s website that asks you about your preferences and sleeping style. To start, you provide your age, height, weight, and whether you’ll be sleeping solo or with a partner. Helix mattresses are also easily labeled if you decide to skip the quiz for whatever reason: one for side sleeper support, all positions support, and other categories you’d really care about – like firmness. And Helix also offers a range of speciality mattresses for plus-size sleepers and two-sided dual comfort mattresses for couples.

Right now through Tuesday, November 27, you’ll find steep discounts across the Helix site for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can use the promo code HOLIDAY100 to save $100 when you spend $600 or more, HOLIDAY150 to save $150 on $1,200 or more, or HOLIDAY200 to save $200 on $1,750 or more.

Each Helix Sleep mattress comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year limited warranty.

If you’re hesitant about buying a mattress on the internet, you can find a full review here of our reporter’s positive experience. It’s extremely easy, and the customization helped Jessica with decreased neck, shoulder, and back pain. Helix also makes an Ultra-Cool Pillow ($115) that stays cool-to-the-touch all night, which I use frequently.

If you don’t sleep soundly on your current mattress and/or can’t remember when you bought it, it’s probably time for an upgrade – and Helix’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is a great excuse to save some money at the same time.

Looking for more deals? We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the internet.