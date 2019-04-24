Hello, again: the Nasi Lemak Burger will be returning to McDonald’s on April 25

Remember McDonald’s Singapore’s Nasi Lemak Burger, which sold out in less than two weeks after it was first introduced in 2017? It’s back.

Read also: All gone: McDonald’s Nasi Lemak Burger and Chendol McFlurry sell out in less than 2 weeks

From Thursday (April 25), McDonald’s will be selling the Nasi Lemak Burger again at a price of S$6.20, or with an Extra Value Meal from S$8.00.

McDonald’s Singapore

Also returning to sunny Singapore is the banana pie, which is priced at S$1.40.

McDonald’s Singapore

A full meal including the Nasi Lemak Burger, fries, a drink and the Banana Pie will be available from S$9.40.

McDonald’s Singapore

The desserts are back as well. The Chendol McFlurry is priced at S$3.10, while a soft-serve will be sold at prices ranging from S$1 for a regular cone to S$2 for a Sundae.

McDonald’s Singapore

McDonald’s Singapore

Read also: