Hello, again: the Nasi Lemak Burger will be returning to McDonald’s on April 25

Remember McDonald’s Singapore’s Nasi Lemak Burger, which sold out in less than two weeks after it was first introduced in 2017? It’s back.
Read also: All gone: McDonald’s Nasi Lemak Burger and Chendol McFlurry sell out in less than 2 weeks
From Thursday (April 25), McDonald’s will be selling the Nasi Lemak Burger again at a price of S$6.20, or with an Extra Value Meal from S$8.00.
Also returning to sunny Singapore is the banana pie, which is priced at S$1.40.
A full meal including the Nasi Lemak Burger, fries, a drink and the Banana Pie will be available from S$9.40.
The desserts are back as well. The Chendol McFlurry is priced at S$3.10, while a soft-serve will be sold at prices ranging from S$1 for a regular cone to S$2 for a Sundae.
Read also:
- I tried McDonald’s new salted egg yolk fries, peach pie and pandan ice cream – here’s the verdict
- McDonald’s Singapore just launched new popcorn caramel ice creams – and they’re perfect for your sweet tooth
- McDonald’s is bringing McGriddles back to Singapore on Wednesday, but only 100 people at this outlet can buy it