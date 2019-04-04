Hello, new skyline: Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands is getting a fourth tower – here’s what you need to know

MBS’s new tower will be built by a team including acclaimed architect Moshe Safdie, who designed the original structure. Las Vegas Sands Corp

It has been featured in blockbuster films like Crazy Rich Asians, Independence Day: Resurgence, and Hitman: Agent 47. It has been plastered on thousands of knicknacks, from tableware to cushions and souvenir T-shirts.

But in the future, all these will exhibit the telltale signs of a past era, as Marina Bay Sands (MBS) – one of Singapore’s most iconic buildings – readies itself to add a fourth tower in addition to its current three, operator Las Vegas Sands Corporation announced on Wednesday (April 3).

Its CEO Sheldon Adelson said that MBS’ amazing success had exceeded the company’s expectations, and the new extension would attract more tourists to Singapore.

The fourth tower, which will sit on eight acres of what is currently state land, will be designed by a team including acclaimed architect Moshe Safdie, who designed MBS’ original structure.

The cost? S$4.5 billion (US$3.3 billion).

In comparison, the original MBS cost S$8 billion to build.

Currently, MBS’ hotel comprises three towers, each 200m tall. Facebook/Marina Bay Sands

The proposed expansion will be separate from the existing towers, but have a similar design theme. Las Vegas Sands Corp

An image of the proposed expansion showed that the new tower won’t be connected to its cousins, which are currently linked through the SkyPark – a massive observation deck that houses restaurant and bar Ce La Vi, as well as the famous infinity pool.

Instead, it will be located perpendicular to the current structure and have its own sky roof, which will also boast a swimming pool and restaurant.

Las Vegas Sands did not provide a timeline for the expansion to be completed, but said in a statement that it had already signed an agreement with the Government and would “quickly begin work on the new project”.

Much like the existing MBS hotel area, the new extension will have a “dramatic” atrium and terraces, and offer 1,000 hotel suites. No standard rooms are available.

Las Vegas Sands president Rob Goldstein said that the additional rooms were built to meet demand from tourists, including “premium” casino visitors.

The extension will also boast a 15,000-seat arena with cutting-edge production capabilities, which the company hopes will attract A-list artistes to perform, including those that might not otherwise include South-east Asia on their tour circuit.

Las Vegas Sands Corp

Singapore won’t build additional casinos – for now

Apart from its expansion plans, MBS and fellow casino operator Resorts World Sentosa had their exclusive rights to run a casino here extended until the end of 2030, The Straits Times reported.

The report stated that the operators were also allowed to expand their casinos in order for their new attractions to remain commercially viable – but additions had to be targeted at “higher-tier non-mass market players, who are mainly tourists”.

To rein in problem gambling, the Government announced that casino levies on Singapore residents would increase from S$100 to S$150 from Thursday (April 4).

The annual levy would also increase from S$2,000 to S$3,000.

