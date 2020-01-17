caption Even though I’m someone who loves to cook, HelloFresh has made it easier and even more enjoyable. source HelloFresh/Instagram

I enjoy cooking but it’s not always the most convenient thing to do when I’m tired and hungry.

I tried a few dishes with popular meal kit delivery HelloFresh and found that it made cooking much easier and more convenient for my busy lifestyle.

I’d recommend it to anyone who’s looking for an easier way to cook delicious meals or who’s looking to start or even expand their culinary skills and tastes.

There are few things in life I enjoy more than food. And while I enjoy cooking for myself, time, skill, and energy all work against me. More often than not, a corner store sandwich becomes more appealing whenever I’m feeling hungry.

This was a big part of the reason I was excited to try out my box from HelloFresh.

In 2020 where you can get everything from razors to underwear delivered straight to your door on a regular basis, HelloFresh provides you with all the ingredients to make a great meal from scratch.

Prices start at around $30 for two meals a week for two people but you can adjust your order depending on how many people you’re feeding and how many meals you’d want each week. You can adjust your dietary preferences too, so there are options like dishes with meat and veggies or veggies only.

At first, I was skeptical of getting fresh produce in the mail, but the ingredients arrived unharmed

I was immediately struck with how simple and fresh the ingredients were when I opened the box. After perusing through the recipes for the three meals I chose, I decided to start with Jerk Chicken and Peach Skewers with Curry Rice Pilaf. It’s worth noting that the menu changes frequently so this dish might not be available when you decide to subscribe and order your meals.

The directions were extremely easy to follow. Despite HelloFresh providing all the ingredients and recipe, I still felt that same sense of satisfaction I’d get if I were to buy my own groceries, chop the onions and snap peas, and get my hands dirty tossing the chicken in spices.

caption Cooking the first dish I made while testing HelloFresh — Jerk Chicken and Peach Skewers with Curry Rice Pilaf source Tyler Lauletta

After about 20 minutes in the oven, I pulled out the kebabs and did my best to plate them like I’d see on “Chopped.” The jury is out on the dish’s appearance, but my food came out great. The jerk chicken was jerk-y enough and paired well with the sweet peaches. Also, putting fresh veggies into my system felt good and my body was pleasantly surprised.

Full disclosure: I’m pretty sure this was the first time I’d put food on an actual plate in months and prepping plate-worthy food at home is not something I do regularly. If I’m cooking for myself, it’s usually mac and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, or some combination of meat and cheese on bread that I’d finish eating during the 30-second walk between my bedroom and the kitchen. With HelloFresh, the process of cooking a meal from scratch left me more inclined to sit down and actually enjoy it.

While HelloFresh claimed the meal would take just 30 minutes from opening the box to stuffing my face, I ended up spending closer to 45 minutes on it, but to be fair, I was working extremely cautiously. I’m confident that if you were cooking with a friend or significant other, it would be easy to prep, skewer, and cook within the estimated time.

caption This wasn’t the best presentation, but the meal was delicious and I enjoyed it more than my usual mac and cheese. source Tyler Lauletta

Overall, I’m a big fan of HelloFresh and it’s made cooking a lot easier and more convenient for my lifestyle

As I tested out HelloFresh, I realized that it cuts out the need to go to the grocery store. For anyone living in a city, it’s a real struggle to get on a packed subway with four bags of groceries in either hand. This is huge. But in addition to that convenience, HelloFresh also made things easier by eliminating the decision process of what to make.

In the era of Netflix, we’ve all struggled with the indecision that stems from the sheer volume of having too many options. For HelloFresh customers, you choose from a curated menu and then get a delivery that tells you “Hey! We’re making this today! And it’s going to taste great.”

For anyone who loves to cook but can’t always find the time to shop for the right ingredients, or if you’re new to cooking and don’t have a roster of go-to recipes, HelloFresh is a great way to expand your culinary horizons.