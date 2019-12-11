Henkel opens new Technical Center for adhesive solutions in Vietnam

Enhancing innovation capabilities and customer proximity
has opened its ‘Henkel Adhesives Technical Center’ in Bac Ninh province, in the
east of Hanoi. The new high-tech facility is designed to support companies in
enhancing their local innovation capabilities. Located close to leading consumer
electronics and semiconductor companies, the center will enable close and inspiring
collaborations with leading customers and accelerate the development of high-impact
solutions for a broad range of applications.
“With our new Adhesives Technical Center, we are strengthening our local
capabilities and footprint in Vietnam, which is an important growth market for
Henkel. The investment is also a strong commitment to our customers, as we enhance proximity
and strengthen collaboration to be a strategic long-term partner to them,” said
Minh-Tuan Le, President of Henkel Vietnam.
The Henkel Adhesives Technical Center spans over 420 square meters and houses
an advanced laboratory, a Customer Experience Gallery and office spaces. Equipped
with state-of-the-art tools and technologies, the
laboratory is set up to provide customers with full value-chain
support from product application testing to production simulation.
An example is the customized trial assembly line for mobile devices.
Jing Tian, Global Head of Electronics for Adhesive Technologies, explained,
“Our technical experts in Vietnam will work closely with our global network of industry
and application specialists to deliver customized solutions that create a competitive
advantage for our customers. At the same time, in an ever-changing environment,
speed-to-market is a critical success factor. Our priority is to enable our
customers to achieve first time right by assisting them to use our solutions successfully
with their products and production processes. Additionally, we are committed
to sharing our global expertise and best practices with our value-chain partners
and work together with them to enhance the capabilities of supporting
industries in Vietnam.”
Meanwhile, the Customer Experience Gallery is an extensive display of Henkel’s
innovative and high-performance adhesive, sealant and surface coating solutions
for the electronics, consumer, home appliances, footwear, industrial
and food packaging markets. “With our Customer
Experience Gallery, we want to share with our customers cross-industry insights
from around the world and inspire them to explore the potential of disruptive
innovations,” said Jing Tian.
Adopting an open concept, the office is fitted with flexible seating and
modern collaborative spaces to foster dynamic exchange between colleagues. “Our
people are our most important asset and success driver. We encourage our teams to
embrace an entrepreneurial mindset and collaborate across departments. This will
enable us to be more agile and better in anticipating our customers’ changing
needs,” said Minh-Tuan Le.
Established in 1999, Henkel Vietnam holds
a leading position in the adhesive business. With 170 employees, the company
has an office in Ho Chi Minh City, an office and an adhesive plant in the Dong Nai Province. Most recently, it
has opened an Adhesives Technical Center in Bac Ninh
Province.
