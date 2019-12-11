Henkel opens new Technical Center for adhesive solutions in Vietnam

Enhancing innovation capabilities and customer proximity

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media

OutReach – 11 December 2019 – Henkel as a global leader in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings,

has opened its ‘Henkel Adhesives Technical Center’ in Bac Ninh province, in the

east of Hanoi. The new high-tech facility is designed to support companies in

enhancing their local innovation capabilities. Located close to leading consumer

electronics and semiconductor companies, the center will enable close and inspiring

collaborations with leading customers and accelerate the development of high-impact

solutions for a broad range of applications.

The customer

experience gallery showcases innovations and high impact solutions for the

adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for the electronics, consumer, home appliances,

footwear, industrial and food packaging markets. The advanced

laboratory is equipped with high performance and high-speed Loctite robots

for customized product application.

“With our new Adhesives Technical Center, we are strengthening our local

capabilities and footprint in Vietnam, which is an important growth market for

Henkel. The investment is also a strong commitment to our customers, as we enhance proximity

and strengthen collaboration to be a strategic long-term partner to them,” said

Minh-Tuan Le, President of Henkel Vietnam.

The Henkel Adhesives Technical Center spans over 420 square meters and houses

an advanced laboratory, a Customer Experience Gallery and office spaces. Equipped

with state-of-the-art tools and technologies, the

laboratory is set up to provide customers with full value-chain

support from product application testing to production simulation.

An example is the customized trial assembly line for mobile devices.

Jing Tian, Global Head of Electronics for Adhesive Technologies, explained,

“Our technical experts in Vietnam will work closely with our global network of industry

and application specialists to deliver customized solutions that create a competitive

advantage for our customers. At the same time, in an ever-changing environment,

speed-to-market is a critical success factor. Our priority is to enable our

customers to achieve first time right by assisting them to use our solutions successfully

with their products and production processes. Additionally, we are committed

to sharing our global expertise and best practices with our value-chain partners

and work together with them to enhance the capabilities of supporting

industries in Vietnam.”

Meanwhile, the Customer Experience Gallery is an extensive display of Henkel’s

innovative and high-performance adhesive, sealant and surface coating solutions

for the electronics, consumer, home appliances, footwear, industrial

and food packaging markets. “With our Customer

Experience Gallery, we want to share with our customers cross-industry insights

from around the world and inspire them to explore the potential of disruptive

innovations,” said Jing Tian.

Adopting an open concept, the office is fitted with flexible seating and

modern collaborative spaces to foster dynamic exchange between colleagues. “Our

people are our most important asset and success driver. We encourage our teams to

embrace an entrepreneurial mindset and collaborate across departments. This will

enable us to be more agile and better in anticipating our customers’ changing

needs,” said Minh-Tuan Le.

Established in 1999, Henkel Vietnam holds

a leading position in the adhesive business. With 170 employees, the company

has an office in Ho Chi Minh City, an office and an adhesive plant in the Dong Nai Province. Most recently, it

has opened an Adhesives Technical Center in Bac Ninh

Province.

Everyday, we use hundreds of adhesive

applications — often without even noticing it. Watch this video to learn more

about Henkel technology in everyday life.



