Henry Golding used to interview celebrities on red carpets and was starstruck by Daniel Radcliffe during his ‘Harry Potter’ days

Henry Golding had a few odd jobs before landing starring roles in major films, and one gig included interviewing celebrities.

“I used to be on that end of the interview,” the 32-year-old actor said during an appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.

Golding continued: “I used to go to red carpet events and stand in line and wait for stars to come past and call their name and ask for interviews.”

When asked about the most notable star he interviewed, Golding said: “I covered all of the ‘Harry Potter’ stuff, so Daniel Radcliffe when he was quite young at that time, I used to be infatuated with him. I remember shaking nervously asking these questions and waiting in those hot rooms and interviewing all of these amazing people.”

caption Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame for his role as Harry Potter. source Warner Bros.

The actor also added that he “never” thought he’d end up becoming the interviewee rather than the interviewer.

In addition to being a travel host, Golding was also a barber sweeper, shampoo boy, and hairstylist. He went on to move to Malaysia to pursue being a TV host.

Golding became a breakout star when he got his first-ever role in 2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians.”

“They tracked me down, as much as I sort of tried not to audition for this, [director Jon M. Chu] pretty much sent the hounds on me,” Golding explained during an appearance on the “Tonight Show” in 2018.

After an accountant recommended Golding, who she met five years prior in Malaysia, Chu contacted him and convinced him to audition.

Golding went on to star alongside Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in Paul Feig’s 2018 drama called “A Simple Favor.” He currently stars in the romantic comedy called “Last Christmas,” in which he plays Emilia Clarke’s love interest. The movie hits theaters on Friday.

Watch the video below (Golding talks about Radcliffe at the start of the video).