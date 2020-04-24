The Las Vegas Raiders’ first-round pick wore a bathrobe during the NFL draft, and fans loved it

caption Henry Ruggs III. source Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders selected wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in the NFL draft.

Ruggs wore a bathrobe, which appeared to be sponsored by Old Spice, to his own draft party, earning praise from the NFL world, as it’s a far cry from the suits many players win.

Ruggs was the fastest wide receiver in the draft and looks to be a splashy addition for the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The Raiders’ first draft pick in Las Vegas kept is casual during the NFL’s remote 2020 draft.

The Raiders selected Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with the 12th pick. When cameras went to a feed from Ruggs’ draft party, he was wearing a bathrobe.

Throughout the night, the broadcast showed players in their homes. Not everyone was dressed in a suit, but Ruggs’ casual outfit was another level entirely.

The robe, which appeared to be a sponsor from Old Spice, won immediate praise from the NFL world.

Lest the robe fool anyone, Ruggs is a special athlete. His 4.27 40-yard dash time was the fastest of the 2020 draft combine.

Ruggs has been compared to Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s expected to give the Raiders the type of deep threat they’ve lacked and should be a splashy addition in Las Vegas.