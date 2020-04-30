Disney is making a live-action adaptation of ‘Hercules,’ and people are already fan-casting it on Twitter

caption Hercules and Megara in the 1997 “Hercules” film. source Walt Disney Animation

The DisInsider reported on April 29 that there was a live-action Hercules adaptation in the works at Disney, and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on April 30 that it was indeed happening.

There’s been prior speculation regarding a live-action Hercules adaptation that hasn’t borne fruit.

Following The DisInsider’s report, people began to eagerly debate who they would cast in the film, casuing Hercules to trend on Twitter.

Disney is confirmed to be making a live-action version of its 1997 animated film, “Hercules.” The adaptation was first reported by The DisInsider on April 29, and later confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on April 30. While the DisInsider’s report stated that Jeffrey Silver (“The Lion King”) and Karen Gilchrist (“The Lion King”) were set to produce with the Russo Brothers (“Avengers: Endgame) potentially directing, The Hollywood Reporter said that the Russo Brothers will produce with Dave Callaham (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) screenwriting.

There’s been buzz building around a live-action “Hercules” recently, spurred on in large part by Ariana Grande’s recent performance of “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from the original 1997 “Hercules” on ABC Family’s recent “Disney Family Singalong.” Prior to that, there had been rumors swirling about a new adaptation – back in June 2019, there was talk that Disney would announce a live-action “Hercules” at D23, the company’s annual conference, but they didn’t bear fruit.

A beloved Disney animated film, “Hercules” tells the story of the eponymous Greek mythological figure with a soul twist, featuring a soundtrack of tracks like “Go the Distance” or “Zero to Hero.” It’s currently unclear whether the live-action adaptation will adhere to the film’s musical roots (à la the “Aladdin” live-action adaptation), or if it will be a looser adaptation of the story, like the upcoming, non-musical “Mulan.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the project is nowhere near the casting stage at the moment. However, people were fan-casting the film with wild abandon on Twitter following The DisInsider’s report, throwing around their favorite actors and singers as potential cast members in the new adaptation and causing “Hercules” to trend on Twitter.

Among the most hotly debated roles were those of the Muses, the five singers who narratively guide the film and give the soundtrack its signature flavor. “Glee’s” Amber Riley is a social media favorite to play one of the muses; fans have also floated names like Jennifer Hudson, Keke Palmer, or Janelle Monáe.

To make it 100% clear if Amber Riley is not a Muse in Hercules…????WE AIN'T WATCHING!! pic.twitter.com/QS8EcA5lyR — VPofPBOA (@pof_v) April 30, 2020

heard hercules is getting a live action remake and thought i'd drop the only fan cast i care about. the muses.

kelly rowland, jennifer hudson, keke palmer, coco jones and amber riley. we want dark skinned sisters playing the roles of the muses pic.twitter.com/itGlPrIIq8 — ↺sage☾ (moved from RU3IRIS) (@taeyongjoon) April 30, 2020

Since Hercules is being made into a live action film (and it’s my favorite Disney movie) here’s my casting choice for the Muses: Amber Riley

Kelly Rowland

Jennifer Hudson

(Hear me out) SZA

Janelle Monáe pic.twitter.com/cv9NIIqt0X — JQN Leonard ???? (@JaquanLeonard) April 30, 2020

The role of Megara, the film’s female lead, has also been hotly debated. Following Ariana Grande’s cover of “I Won’t Say I’m In Love,” she’s definitely been a huge favorite for the role, but people have floated names like “Victorious'” Elizabeth Gillies or Rihanna as well.

ariana will play megara in hercules

pic.twitter.com/6YuUvYuTuB — gar / RT PINNED (@thelightgar) April 30, 2020

ok so after hearing this if you don’t think ariana is the only option for megara on the hercules live action then you deserve the electric chair pic.twitter.com/eFSq7CgAjj — alejandro (@grandeshorny) April 30, 2020

People are floating names like Jeff Goldblum, Benedict Cumberbatch, or Tom Hiddleston to play Hades, the film’s firey, melodramatic villain.

Ahora que vuelvo a ver rumores sobre un live-action para Hércules, solo voy a decir Benedict Cumberbatch como Hades pic.twitter.com/M7HsjBHQSY — ۞Betza⎊ (@deadlystark) April 29, 2020

My Hercules live action cast: Megara:

Ariana Grande Hercules:

Armie Hammer (can't think of anyone else????) The Muses:

Beyoncé, Amber Riley, Anika Noni Rose, Keke Palmer & Jennifer Hudson. Satyr:

Danny DeVito Young Hercules:

??? Hades:

Jeff Goldblum/Benedict Cumberbatch pic.twitter.com/9jUz2qNtMp — CJ ⎊ fan account (@GivenchyBeystin) April 30, 2020

As for Herc himself, that’s anyone’s guess, with people floating names like Armie Hammer, to Chris Hemsworth, to “Riverdale’s” KJ Apa. In fact, there’s only one casting that people seem to have fully reached on a consensus on. There’s no one but Danny DeVito, the original voice of Phil in the 1997 film, who could ever play everyone’s favorite grumpy satyr.

Hercules is being made into live action and I am 1000% against this if Danny DeVito isn't the Satyr. pic.twitter.com/lss9L6nEPC — ???????????????????? ???????????????????? – ✎ (@SarahMasonArt) April 30, 2020

The feeling of sheer panic seeing Danny DeVito is trending but LOL that it’s everyone tweeting they want him to play Phil in the live action remake of Hercules. pic.twitter.com/4TTYLQ0Ofp — Layla Holdway (@LaylaHoldway) April 30, 2020

There’s currently no information regarding when the live-action adaptation of “Hercules” is set to premiere, but in the meantime, you can watch the 1997 film on Disney Plus.