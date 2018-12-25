Here are 4 epic ways to draw the curtains on 2018 in Singapore

Time really flies; yet another year has passed us by.

But no matter if you had the best, the worst, or the most underwhelming year of your life, it’s probably time to start thinking of how you want to say goodbye to 2018.

Look no further, for Business Insider has curated a list of ways you can wrap the year up with a cherry on top.

1. Marina Bay Carnival

The carnival will feature a brand new ride – the wave swinger. Marina Bay Carnival

The dazzling, exhilarating mega carnival is finally coming back.

Returning to the Bayfront Event Space for the second year is the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival – a bigger version of it, that is.

Running from Dec 22 to Mar 24, the carnival will feature 50 rides and games from Europe and around the globe.

According to its website, up to 50 different types of toys will be available at game booths.

Apart from new rides and games, the carnival will offer an array of festive programmes such as monthly themed dress contests, food challenges and a dance competition.

Roving food trucks will also be at hand to satiate hunger pangs; buskers will roll out entertainment; and visitors can learn new skills from local artisans through a curated series of art and craft workshops.

2. LOOP

LOOP, an eco-friendly festival, is situated at The Incubator at Esplanade Park. Sean Lim / Business Insider

Is becoming more eco-friendly on your New Year’s resolution list? If so, this event is perfect for you to kick things off with.

The Civic District, adjacent to Marina Bay, has been turned into a car-free activity hub.

It’s specially so the public can participate in various events such as LOOP, a pop-up event championing environmental sustainability. It features over 100 local eco-conscious craft makers, food and beverage vendors, and workshops and more.

Located at The Incubator at Esplanade Park, the festival is free for all – but some activities need to be paid for – and will run till Dec 31 this year.

Upcoming activities include a S$12 hour-long Pilates-inspired workout on Dec 22, and a S$47 microgreen-growing workshop where participants will be able to bring home planters to grow their own salad. The full list of events and movie screenings can be found on LOOP’s Facebook page.

Apart from LOOP, the car-free activity hub will also house live band performances at Empress Lawn, salsa dancing at the Asian Civilisations Museum and a bazaar along Connaught Drive.

There will also be fitness workouts and activities by the Health Promotion Board along St Andrew’s Road and The Cenotaph as well as family-friendly activities by the Families for Life spread across Angsana Lawn and Empress Lawn.

3. Marina Bay Countdown 2019

Singapore Press Holdings

You too can have a grand year-end celebration even if your bank account is almost empty from 2018’s splurging sessions.

Light show

Organisers of this year’s Marina Bay Singapore countdown event – which has arguably been Singapore’s largest countdown event in previous years – are ending 2018 with a good cause.

An initiative aimed at supporting the less fortunate in fulfilling their dreams – named Build a Dream – will feature artworks created by students and beneficiaries of local schools and welfare organisations. The students’ artworks will be transformed into a series of dazzling light projections on the facades of key landmarks around Marina Bay to portray the world seen through the eyes of the youth in Singapore.

From Dec 26 to Dec 31, the facade of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore will be illuminated nightly with artworks by beneficiaries of the Metta Welfare Association (Metta) and the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN).

From Dec 29 to Dec 31 2018, the public can catch light projections adapted from artworks by beneficiaries from the Asian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) and the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (CPAS) on ArtScience Museum, as well as artworks by students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) on the Merlion.

Fireworks

Star Island Singapore Countdown Edition, held in conjunction with Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, will offer fireworks and performances. Avex

For the first time ever, Star Island, a fireworks musical by Japan’s top entertainment group Avex, will be hitting town.

Japan’s iconic fireworks will light up Singapore’s night sky for a full hour on Dec 31. The Float @ Marina Bay will host the Star Island Singapore Countdown Edition in conjunction with Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2019.

The musical will offer larger-than-life pyrotechnics and lights, 3D surround sound from more than 200 speakers, and extravagant performances.

It will not come free though – tickets for the show will range from S$38 to S$148 (VIP experience).

At the stroke of midnight, the public will be able to view the fireworks from around the bay.

Riding on Singaporeans’ renowned foodie culture, there will also be Food Truck Fest which will feature a delicious line-up of modern local food, with a gathering of food trucks, caravans and kombi vans.

In addition, Mediacorp’s Let’s Celebrate 2019 countdown concert at The Promontory will be made free to the public for the first time.

Hosted by Chua En Lai and Sonia Chew, visitors will get to enjoy live performances by local artists. There will also be a fashion showcase by local designers.

4. Christmas Wonderland and The Poinsettia Wishes Featuring Disney Tsum Tsum floral display

The Poinsettia Wishes Featuring Disney Tsum Tsum floral display at Gardens by the Bay is held from Nov 2 to Jan 6. Facebook / Gardens by the Bay

And if you haven’t already seen posts of it on your Insta feed, Gardens by the Bay is holding the fifth edition of its Christmas Wonderland – Singapore’s biggest Christmas fair – from Nov 30 to Dec 30.

It features Southeast Asia’s largest luminarie mirror maze, a world-class illusionist and a skating rink under the stars. Visitors can experience “snow” in the tropics and get into the festive spirit with fun carnival games and seasonal treats.

And from Nov 2 to Jan 6, the displays will also feature Disney Tsum Tsum characters.

Here, you can find Olaf amidst a snowy landscape of poinsettias, Christmas berries and holly, and Dumbo on a sled full of presents.

