Here are all the major newspaper editorial boards that support impeaching Trump

A handful of prominent American newspaper editorial boards have formally announced their support for impeaching and removing President Donald Trump.

In recent weeks, the editorial boards of the Los Angeles Times, the Boston Globe, and The New York Daily News have all called for Trump to be impeached.

National newspaper editorial boards, which are generally independent from the newsroom, overwhelmingly endorsed Hillary Clinton over Trump during the 2016 election.

“We’ve seen enough. Trump should be impeached,” The Los Angeles Times declared this week.

Many other newspapers have endorsed the impeachment inquiry, but stopped short of calling for the president to be impeached and removed from office.

Here are the papers calling for impeachment:

The Los Angeles Times: “The evidence produced over the last two months is more than sufficient to persuade us that [Trump] should be impeached … Trump flagrantly abused the power of his office.”

Source: The LA Times

The Boston Globe: “The question before the country now is whether President Trump’s misconduct is severe enough that Congress should exercise that impeachment power, less than a year before the 2020 election. The results of the House Intelligence Committee inquiry, released to the public on Tuesday, make clear that the answer is an urgent yes.”

Source: The Boston Globe

The New York Daily News: “The House Intelligence Committee presents a coherent and compelling case for impeachment … There may be no single, smoking gun, but there’s ample acrid black stuff rising from the White House.”

Source: The New York Daily News

The Chicago Sun-Times: “The president compromised our nation’s best interests for pure political self-profit, as baldly as a Chicago alderman holding up a zoning change for a bribe. Trump has brought impeachment upon himself.”

Source: The Chicago Sun-Times