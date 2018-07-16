China is sending some of its most lethal bombers and fighter jets to Russia for major war games — here’s what they’re bringing

China is sending some of its most advanced fighter jets and bombers to Russia later this month for a major international military exercise.

“The International Army Games 2018, initiated by the Russian Ministry of Defense, will start on July 28,” China’s Ministry of Defense said in a press statement last week. “It is co-organized by China, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Iran.”

“Participation in the International Army Games is an effective way to improve fighting capabilities under real combat conditions,” the press statement added.

Yue Gang, a retired PLA colonel, told the South China Morning Post that the exercises will help the PLA learn more about the strengths and weaknesses of its aircraft and also learn from Russia about hardware and pilot training.

China and Russia’s militaries have grown increasingly close lately, with Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying in early April that the two nations had forged a “strategic partnership” against a “unipolar” world dominated by the US.

Here’s what China is bringing:

1. H-6K bombers

The H6-K is China’s main strategic bomber, able to carry a variety of land attack and anti-ship cruise missiles and precision-guided munitions, according to The National Interest.

“It will be the first time that H-6K bombers … have gone abroad to take part in military competitions,” China Ministry of Defense said.

2. J-10A fighter jets

3. JH-7A fighter-bombers

4. IL-76 transport aircraft

A Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Il-76 MD transport aircraft lands in Khartoum March 1, 2011.

5. Y-9 transport aircraft

This will also be the first time China is sending Y-9 transports to participate in military exercises abroad.