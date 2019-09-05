Microbiome testing startup uBiome is the fourth largest startup to crash and burn in 2019. Here are the top 11 startups that have crumbled so far this year.

caption UBiome founders and former co-CEOs Zac Apte and Jessica Richman source uBiome; Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

A shadow is falling over Silicon Valley, and some of its most promising startups are crumbling under the pressure.

Just this Wednesday, high flying microbiome startup uBiome announced it was filing for bankruptcy after months of controversy and federal investigations into its testing procedures and billing practices.

The startup, which claimed to test users’ stool samples using cutting edge medical technology, had raised more than $104 million in private venture capital from top firms like 8VC and Andreessen Horowitz. Before filing Chapter 11 on Wednesday, the buzzy startup was worth more than $600 million, according to Pitchbook data.

But as flame outs go, uBiome is hardly the exception to Silicon Valley’s rule. In fact, the company was only the fourth largest to hit a wall so far in 2019. The top 11 startups that either filed for bankrtupcy or shut down entirely raked in more than $889 million in private venture capital during their lifetimes, and range from consumer robotics makers and blockchain startups all the way to comic book inspired monthly subscription boxes.

Although concentrated in California’s Silicon Valley, startups around the country were not spared from the financial Grim Reaper. Two Maryland-based startups bit the dust, as did others in Virginia and Boston, Massachusetts.

Here are the 11 most valuable startups that have gone under so far in 2019, according to Pitchbook data.

11. Tribogenics — X-ray imaging technology

source Reuters/Luke MacGregor

Year founded: 2009

Maximum valuation: $73.39 million

Amount raised: $29.7 million

10. bCause — Cryptocurrency investment tool

source Reuters

Year founded: 2013

Maximum valuation: undisclosed

Amount raised: $31.06 million

9. Layer — Enterprise customer experience management software

source TechCrunch

Year founded: 2013

Maximum valuation: $45 million

Amount raised: $37 million

8. xG Health Solutions — Health data analytics

Year founded: 2013

Maximum valuation: undisclosed

Amount raised: $40 million

7. Loot Crate — Comic book inspired monthly subscription boxes

source Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Year founded: 2012

Maximum valuation: $157.46 million

Amount raised: $51.53 million

6. Jibo — Artificial intelligence for robotics

source Jibo

Year founded: 2012

Maximum valuation: $200 million

Amount raised: $61 million

5. Meta — Augmented reality glasses maker

source Meta

Year founded: 2012

Maximum valuation: $300 million

Amount raised: $82.67 million

4. uBiome — Microbiome testing and mapping software

source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Year founded: 2012

Maximum valuation: $600 million

Amount raised: $104.63 million

3. NovaSom — At-home sleep disorder testing

source Stock-Asso/Shutterstock

Year founded: 1992

Maximum valuation: $79.24 million

Amount raised: $113.16 million

2. Munchery — On-demand food delivery

source Munchery

Year founded: 2010

Maximum valuation: $300 million

Amount raised: $123.86 million

1. Anki — Consumer robotics maker

source Target

Year founded: 2010

Maximum valuation: $600 million

Amount raised: $224.66 million