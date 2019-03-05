Here are three key announcements from the recent Committee of Supply debate that will affect millennials

Among the Committee of Supply announcements were the rollout of 5G networks next year, a crowdsourcing app allowing people to compare the prices of groceries, and a service using smart sensors to tell drivers which parking lots on the street are available. Source

Following the Government’s Budget announcement two weeks ago, various ministries have started submitting plans for the coming year under the Committee of Supply debate.

Business Insider rounded up three announcements that will likely affect millennials:

#1: 5G mobile networks are coming to Singapore next year.

In his speech at the CoS debate on Monday (Mar 4), communications minster S Iswaran said the Government plans to roll out 5G networks by 2020 to “maintain Singapore’s competitive edge in connectivity”.

He added that 5G data speeds are up to 100 times faster than 4G, and can support 1,000 times more devices per square kilometre.

This will allow businesses to run numerous “high-demand” apps simultaneously, including industrial automation, nationwide sensor networks, and autonomous vehicles, the minister said.

He added that the Info-communications Media Development Authority plans to launch a public consultation to develop policies managing the 5G network, such as how much spectrum the network will get – which will affect the its coverage and speed limit.

#2: There’ll be an app that lets people compare prices of cooked food and groceries.

The app is currently being developed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Consumer Association of Singapore, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng said on Mar 4.

According to Dr Tan, the information will be crowdsourced, with consumers sharing information about prices. This will allow people to save money by giving them an easy way to compare prices between shops.

“Those with less time, less awareness of market prices, and less purchasing experience, will benefit the most,” he added.

Dr Tan added that elderly Singaporeans without smartphones can hear of the bargains from neighbours who use the app.

#3: A popular parking app might be upgraded to tell drivers where empty parking lots are on the street.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is also the minister in charge of Singapore’s Smart Nation initiative, said on Thursday (Feb 28) that the Government is trialing a service that will tell drivers how many kerbside parking lots are available for parking in a particular area.

The trial, which will start by end-June for the street parking spaces in Telok Ayer Street and Temple Street, will last six months, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Information about parking lots will be gathered using smart sensors, and drivers can see it on the URA website or the “Find Parking” option in the OneService app, ST said.

If the trial is successful, the service could then be added to the popular Parking.SG app, a parking payment app that the minster said was currently being used by “over 60 per cent” of car owners.

