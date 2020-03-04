Here are the ways California — which offers the most delegates on Super Tuesday — made voting easier for residents

caption Voting booths show “booth ballots” for the California Democratic presidential primary election on Super Tuesday at a polling station at a Buddhist temple in San Diego, California, U.S., March 3, 2020. source Bing Guan/Reuters

California made it easier for the state’s 20.5 million registered voters to cast their ballot on Super Tuesday – the state’s first year participating in this pivotal day in the primaries.

California has 415 delegates up for grabs – the largest delegate haul out of the 14 participating states. Texas comes in second with 228 delegates.

From using electronic voting machines, to allowing registered voters to cast their ballot anywhere in their county, here are the ways California is making voting easier.

The state could have a significant amount of sway for the pivotal primary season, as California accounts for more than 20% of delegates a presidential candidate needs to secure the Democratic nomination on the first ballot.

From using electronic voting machines, to allowing registered voters to cast their ballot anywhere in their county, here are the ways California is making voting easier:

In some counties, registered voters who couldn’t cast their ballot on March 3 could submit their candidate choice as early as February 22.

caption A man peeks over the shoulder of his partner as he waits for her to fill out a ballot for the presidential primary election at a polling station inside a Relax The Back furniture store on Super Tuesday in San Francisco, California, U.S. March 3, 2020. source Stephen Lam/Reuters

The passage of the California Voter’s Choice Act in 2016, allowed counties to expand access to voting. So far 15 counties are participating, and each came up with a tailored plan for their area.

For counties like Los Angeles and Orange, citizens could vote early at specified locations.

The Los Angeles Metro offered free rides until midnight on March 3.

caption Passengers wait for Metro Rail subway trains during rush hour June 3, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. source Getty/ David McNew

It’s no secret that heavy vehicle traffic continues to clog up California highways, so in Los Angeles public transportation was free on Super Tuesday to encourage voters to go to the polls without the added cost and hassle.

Polling stations offered same-day voter registration for those who didn’t do so beforehand.

caption Voters make their choices for Democratic presidential nominee during Super Tuesday elections at a polling place inside Assumption Church in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 3, 2020. source Kyle Grillot/Reuters

For counties opting in, California debuted digital voting machines for voters to make their candidate selections.

caption A man inserts his voter card into a touchscreen voting machine at a voting center at Oak Park Community Center for the presidential primaries on Super Tuesday in Sacramento, California, U.S., March 3, 2020. source Gabriela Bhaskar/ Reuters

The machines do not electronically count the ballots, however. Voters will select their candidate on the machine, which will then print out paper ballots with their choices. The paper ballots are collected by election workers and counted manually.

Voters can cast ballots anywhere in their county.

caption Voters fill out their ballots for the presidential primary election at a polling station inside Hua-Zang Si Buddhist temple on Super Tuesday in San Francisco, California, U.S. March 3, 2020. source Stephen Lam/Reuters

For participating counties, voters can go to any polling station within their county rather than a single center, per the California Voter’s Choice Act that was enacted in 2016.

Another aspect of the Voter’s Choice Act impacted mail-in ballots. For participating counties, election officials sent ballots to all registered voters to encourage voters to cast their ballot by mail.

caption A voter drops ballots for the March 3 Super Tuesday primary into a mobile voting mail box in Laguna Woods, California, U.S., February 24, 2020. Picture taken February 24, 2020. source Mike Blake/Reuters

While the option to vote by mail is not new, some counties made it even easier for registered voters to cast their ballot by sending them out to their homes even if they weren’t requested ahead of time.

The ease in voting didn’t come without its drawbacks.

caption An electronic voting machine that is out of order is seen during Super Tuesday elections in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 3, 2020. source Kyle Grillot/Reuters

In spite of the ease of voting, casting your ballot on Super Tuesday wasn’t absolutely flawless. A power outage hit parts of Los Angeles, cutting out the electricity in some polling stations.

Even when the electronic voting machines were working, some voters came across issues with them while casting their votes.

