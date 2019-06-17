Here’s everything Mahathir did on his 3-day trip to London, including a talk peppered with jokes at Cambridge Union

Mahathir arrived at Luton Airport in London on Friday night, and was accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali. Facebook / Berita RTM, Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad

Malaysia’s Prime Minister went on a trip to London over the weekend, but it definitely wasn’t to take a break from work.

In fact, over his three-day work trip, Mahathir Mohamad’s schedule was packed with various activities, including an engaging speech he gave at the Cambridge Union on Sunday (June 17).

According to Bernama, though Mahathir’s speech was not much different from the one he gave at the Oxford Union in January, the 92-year-old drew entertained with his “wit and humour”.

His talk titled “Democracy in Malaysia and Southeast Asia” touched on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and Malaysia’s stand on the LGBT community.

The crowd, consisting of Cambridge undergraduates, Malaysian undergraduates and Malaysians in the UK, was particularly amused when Mahathir pointed out that people did not always mean what they said in the English language.

In the speech shared on Facebook by Bertia RTM, Mahathir said: “For example, in Parliament the speaker is not allowed to speak.” He also said: “Malaysia is a member of the Commonwealth but there is nothing much in common with the wealth dominated by certain countries.”

He also poked fun at criticism that he was a dictator by saying: “The British acknowledged the Malay sultans as rulers but the sultans never ruled. Therefore, when they criticise us as dictators, I don’t think they really mean it.”

Citing Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Bernama reported that Mahathir was the only world leader who had spoken at both the Oxford Union and Cambridge Union forums.

Here’s what else the premier has done on his London visit so far:

Arrival at Luton Airport

Mahathir arrived at Luton Airport in London on Friday night, accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

Visited a museum

To kick off his trip, the prime minister paid a visit to the Albukhary Foundation Gallery of the Islamic World at the British Museum in Bloomsbury on Saturday, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

Spoke to Malaysian students

On the same day, Mahathir attended a closed-door meeting with Malaysian student representatives from the United Kingdom and Eire (Ireland) Council (UKEC).

During the meeting, the students voiced their concerns regarding stagnant wages, limited employment opportunities, and the divide between the T20 (top 20 per cent) and B40 (bottom 40 per cent) group within the Bumiputera community, Bernama reported.

Citing a member of UKEC’s executive council, Bernama said that Mahathir told the students to bring the knowledge and good values they had acquired for nation building back to Malaysia.

Attended a Raya open house

The prime minister also attended the Malaysian High Commission’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house held at the High Commissioner’s residence on Sunday, Bernama reported.

According to Bernama, Mahathir said he was surprised to see so many Malaysians residing in London.

