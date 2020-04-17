Here’s everything Subway Singapore just added to its menu, including 3 flavours, 3 sauces and a new Mac n Cheese

- Subway
Sick of the same old food options while working from home? You’re in luck if there’s a Subway near you.
The quick service restaurant has updated its menu with a range of items including three new sub flavours, a macaroni and cheese side dish, and other new toppings such as chilli flakes, sliced cheddar, diced mushrooms, and crisp mixed greens.
There are also three new sauces: spicy mayo, hot pepper and cheddar cheese sauce.
This is Subway’s biggest menu refresh in its 20-year history in Singapore.
Here’s a look at the new subs and Mac n Cheese available at Subway’s Singapore outlets:
Breaded chicken cutlet 6-inch: S$7.50 Foot long: S$12.00
The breaded chicken cutlet is not new, but it is now officially a permanent menu item. Subway Singapore Country Director, Samad Shariff,recommends having it with the new hot pepper sauce or spicy mayo.
Bulgogi Chicken 6-inch: S$6.90 Foot long: S$11.10
This sub is a mixture of sweet and savoury. We tried this with a mixture of the new spicy mayo sauce, the new hot pepper sauce and good old honey mustard. What we found was that the spices were a little too overwhelming and masked the flavours of the bulgogi marinade, so we’d recommend going with just one sauce instead.
Chunky Beef Steak and Cheese 6-inch: S$7.50 Foot long: S$12.00
When we tried this sub, we found the small chunks of beef surprisingly tender and nicely marinated. Recommended toppings include sliced cheddar, shredded melty-mozzarella cheese or cheddar cheese sauce.
Mac n Cheese S$4.20
Some bad news: This snack is currently available only for takeaway orders, and you won’t be able to find it on your delivery app.
