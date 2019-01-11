Here’s everything to do at the Botanic Gardens’ new extension, which will now open at the end of this year

- National Parks Board
The new extension of Singapore Botanic Gardens will open 12 months late – but for a good reason.
The 8-hectare Gallop Extension, which was supposed to be finished by 2018, will instead be opened at the end of this year, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Thursday (Jan 10).
NParks needs additional time to finish the extension as contractors have to work with minimal noise and vibration so as not to affect wildlife living in the area, the Straits Times reported.
When finished, the new space will span 15 football fields and offer visitors new attractions such as a children’s play area and treetop bridge.
Here’s what the new space will hold:
A 200 metre-long treetop bridge, called the HPL Canopy Link, will let visitors get up close to forest trees native to Singapore.
These include the critically endangered Cinnamomum javanicum and the endangered Beilschmiedia madang.
There’s a hiking trail among recreated hill-slope and cliff-edge habitats of Southeast Asia, which lets visitors see species like the endangered Spike Oak (Lithocarpus elegans) and Braided Chestnut (Castanopsis inermis).
A quieter area called Gallop Valley offers streams, a pond, and soft foliage.
A children’s playground will have play areas inspired by trees found within the Botanic Gardens.
These include a swing designed to look like the aerial roots of the Weeping Fig (Ficus benjamina), and a climbing zone that resembles the warty surface of a Cempedak fruit (Artocarpus integer).
There will be an arboretum (a garden devoted to trees) containing 2,000 species of rare and endangered forest trees, including 200-over species of Dipterocarp, which are also known as ‘forest giants’ and can live for hundreds of years.
Gallop Extension’s collection of Dipterocarps will contain at least half the total species of Dipterocarps in the world, many which are threatened by logging and deforestation.
Visitors can learn about local forest habitats and conservation at the Forest Discovery Centre, which will be housed in the oldest surviving colonial-era bungalow in Singapore, Gallop House No. 5.
Another black and white colonial bungalow will house an art gallery featuring a rotating exhibition of over 2,000 rare watercolour paintings, ink drawings and woodblock carvings of botanical art.
This includes a 16th century book of medicinal plants donated by the British Museum, and a set of tropical plant engravings made in Singapore by the Japanese during World War II.
