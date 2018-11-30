Here’s everything we know about the Russian model who’s supposedly married to Malaysia’s King

Netizens are speculating whether news of the King’s marriage to former Miss Moscow and Russian model, Oksana Voevodina, are true. YouTube screenshot

Speculation is rife across Malaysian social media on whether King Sultan Muhammad V has married Russian model Oksana Voevodina in a ceremony in Moscow.

Photos, said to be of the wedding, are making the rounds online.

Voevodina has supposedly converted to Islam, and the pair are said to have visited a fertility clinic in Germany.

The Istana Negara has not released any official confirmation of the supposed union.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, aged 49, supposedly married the former Miss Moscow, 25, in a concert hall in Moscow on Nov 22, the Straits Times (ST) reported.

Photos, said to be of their wedding, have been making the rounds on social media. The Star reported that the wedding supposedly served halal food and was alcohol-free.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V married Miss Moscow 2015 beauty queen Oksana Voevodina in the Russian capital, yesterday.https://t.co/PliDYQBxe9https://t.co/GU2wXRCx33 #DYMMagong #AgongKahwin pic.twitter.com/0jzmKxudU8 — Kerajaan Rakyat (@KerajaanRakyat2) November 24, 2018

The Royal Wedding. The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V married #MissMoscow2015 beauty queen #OksanaVoevodina in the Russian capital. The vibrant ceremony was held at the Barvikha Concert Hall in Moscow. https://t.co/FT6bdjJFoI pic.twitter.com/60giNIarRX — Kerajaan Rakyat (@KerajaanRakyat2) November 24, 2018

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Voevodina is said to have met the King 18 months ago when she was modelling luxury watches, and she subsequently converted to Islam.

She took a Muslim name and will be known as Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko – the latter being her father’s surname, the report added. Gorbatenko, a doctor, appeared in a photo beside Voevodina at the Miss Moscow pageant.

Voevodina is believed to be a business graduate from the elite Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, the Star added.

Daily Mail also said she had worked as a model in China and Thailand, and won Miss Moscow in 2015, where her vital statistics were given as 33-23-35.

At interviews after the competition, Voevodina added that her dream was to be a fashion designer.

A report by Russian international television network RT claimed the King and Voevodina visited a fertility clinic in Germany days before their supposed wedding. Voevodina’s press secretary confirmed her Germany trip was for “treatment”, RT added.

The report also said the King was anxious to start a family after his first marriage produced no children.

In 2004, the King – known as Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra ibni Tengku Ismail Petra before his ascension to the throne – married Kangsadal Pipitpakdee, a Thai descendant of Muslim royalty, ST reported.

The then-Crown Prince of Kelantan was aged 35, and his bride, 24.

The current status of this marriage is unclear, as Sultan Muhammad V ascended the throne in April 2017 without a queen consort.

Under Malaysia’s rotational monarchy system, a ceremonial King is elected for nine years from each of the nine Malay royal houses. Sultan Muhammad V will be King for five years before passing the post on to another Malay-state ruler, ST added.

