Here’s how much the brand new iPad Air and iPad mini cost in Singapore – and how to get your hands on them

Heads up, Apple fans – there are two new products for you to rave about, and it’s been years since they last saw an update.

Apple has just launched new versions of the iPad Air and iPad mini on Monday (March 18), and they deliver better performance and graphics.

The 10.5-inch iPad Air and the 7.9-inch iPad mini come in silver, space grey and gold finishes – in 64GB and 256GB configurations.

Here’s how much they cost in Singapore, and where you can get them.

The iPad Air’s Wi-Fi model starts at S$749 (US$554), while its Wi-Fi + Cellular model starts at S$949.

The iPad mini is slightly cheaper, starting at S$599 for the Wi-Fi model and S$799 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

You can now order the new models of the iPad Air and iPad mini from apple.com/sg and in Singapore’s Apple Store app. They will be available in Singapore from next week.

The iPad Air and iPad mini support Apple Pencil which is sold separately for S$138.

The iPad Air also works with The Smart Keyboard, which you have to purchase separately for S$248. It comes with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

You can also choose to buy Apple’s Polyurethane Smart Covers, which come in charcoal grey, white, pink sand and a new papaya, for S$59 for iPad mini and S$75 for iPad Air. There are also additional leather smart covers available for iPad Air for S$99 in black, saddle brown, midnight blue and red.

You might also want to trade in an eligible device for credit toward your next purchase. The trade-in value depends on the device’s condition, year and configuration. If deemed unsuitable for a trade-in, you can still deposit your old device for recycling.

