Mahathir is now interim PM – and he was picked by the King thanks to a longtime tradition

Hours after Malaysia’s nonagenarian Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, resigned from his post abruptly on Feb 24, Malaysians have been speculating madly about the motives behind the move, with many on Twitter attempting to break down his political strategy.

The news comes after rumors swirled across the country of a potential backdoor coalition between four political parties: the Malaysian United Indigenous Party (Bersatu), UMNO, the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) and a faction from the People’s Justice Party (PKR).

According to The Star and the New Straits Times, leaders of Bersatu, UMNO, PAS, the Sabah Heritage Party and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) met Malaysia’s King at the Istana on Feb 23, fueling intense speculation that they were attempting to form a new majority coalition.

Members of these parties were also spotted at the Sheraton Hotel on Feb 23, where former PKR deputy chief Azmin Ali was believed to have organised a secret meeting.

Azmin was tipped as next-in line for PM until PKR chief Anwar Ibrahim received a pardon from his sodomy conviction and was quickly catapulted into the post of PM-in-waiting following the 14th General Election.

Anwar, on his part, called news of the potential coalition a “betrayal“.

Local media initially cited sources that the coalition was led by Mahathir as a bid to stay in power, but the former PM appeared to quash these claims by resigning from both from the premiership and chairmanship of Bersatu.

On Monday (Feb 24), PKR head Anwar Ibrahim told Malay Mail he believed Bersatu quit the coalition without Mahathir’s support, while DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said Mahathir resigned in protest of potentially working with UMNO.

While his motives have yet to be revealed, it is possible that the veteran politician did so to throw a spanner in the plans of the supposed coalition by using Constitutional procedures.

Only Mahathir can ask for the Cabinet to be dissolved

Malaysia’s King is the only person in the country with the power to dissolve the Cabinet. However, according to a 2017 publication by Universiti Malaya emeritus law professor Shad Saleem Faruqi quoted by The Star, he exercises this power based on the advice of the Prime Minister. This means the PM can request for Parliament to be dissolved. The Star quoted Constitutional expert Shad Saleem Faruqi as saying that although it is not law, there is a tradition since 1957 that any Prime Minister who advises the Cabinet be dissolved typically becomes interim PM until a new Cabinet is formed. In the latest political saga, Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah took Mahathir’s advice and revoked the appointments of all ministers following his resignation, effectively dissolving the Cabinet. He then followed the tradition of Parliamentary democracy and named Mahathir interim PM, which effectively gives the nongenarian power to appoint Cabinet members over a term with no time limit. Could Mahathir be PM again?

Under Malaysia’s Consitution, the PM must “command the confidence of the majority of the members of the House of Representatives”. It is not tied to party size or prominence.

What this means is that the majority of Dewan Rakyat members must support him as PM.

If majority support is lost, the PM must tender the Cabinet’s resignation, or have the King dissolve the Cabinet.

Malaysia currently has what is known as a hung Parliament, meaning no party or coalition has enough seats for a simple majority.

Political analyst Ahmad Atory Hussain told Bernama that in this situation, the King could interview political leaders to assess which person commanded majority support and elect them as PM.

True enough, a day later, the Istana Negara announced the King would conduct a one-on-one interview with all MPs from Feb 25 to 26.

A general election will only be held if there is no majority consensus.

Ever since Cabinet was dissolved, declarations of support for Mahathir as PM have poured in from Bersatu itself, the National Trust Party, the Democratic Action Party, GPS, and even Azmin’s defected faction.

Under Malaysia’s Consitution, it is possible for Mahathir to be re-elected as PM without associating himself with the party, as long as he gets the support of the majority of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

This could be the reason why Bersatu rejected his resignation on Tuesday (Feb 25).

