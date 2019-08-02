Here’s how to get Mattel’s new BTS dolls in Singapore – but it’ll cost S$245 for all 7

According to manufacturer Mattel, the dolls’ clothes were inspired by the group’s outfits in their “Idol” music video. Mattel Southeast Asia

BTS fans, unite – in the toystore.

Toymaker Mattel is launching two exclusive BTS items in stores here from August 15, following a worldwide pre-order round launched online last month.

Fans can buy the items – a set of Uno cards and a set of seven dolls – in Toys “R” Us, Takashimaya, OG, selected Popular bookstores, and selected stores in Changi Airport, Mattel said in a statement on Thursday (Aug 1).

Fans can also order the items through the Toys “R” Us website.

Mattel, which earned its fortune making the iconic Barbie doll, said each BTS doll is priced at S$34.99.

This means the full set of seven will set hardcore fans and collectors back S$244.93.

From left: dolls made to look like BTS members V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope. Mattel Southeast Asia

In its statement, Mattel said the dolls looked “just like the beloved BTS members” and featured details that fans would treasure, including rooted hair and 11 points of articulation.

This means the dolls can be posed in “many” of the group’s real life dance moves.

Mattel added that dolls’ clothes were inspired by the outfits the group wore in the music video for their hit song, Idol.

Mattel Southeast Asia

Coming in cheaper than the dolls, the BTS’ Uno playing cards (S$11.99) features photos of the group or individual members on each card.

The set also contains a special variation of the Wild card, called “Dancing Wild”.

When played, the next player must either draw three cards, or perform their favorite BTS dance routine.

