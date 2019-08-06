Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier, is facing sex trafficking charges. Here’s everything we know about what’s going on, from his connections to legal battles.

caption Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a status hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York source Reuters

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is being held without bail on charges of sex trafficking girls as young as 14.

Epstein took a secretive, widely-criticized plea deal in 2008 for charges including procuring a minor for prostitution. Many of his high-profile friends supported him after his 13 months in jail, including billionaire couple Glenn and Eva Dubin, who allowed him to be around their then-teenage daughter, Business Insider previously reported.

His other connections include former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who frequented a Manhattan building that housed young models, girlfriends, pilots, and other Epstein associates for years, a recent Business Insider investigation found.

From Epstein’s connections to his finances to his legal battles, here’s what Business Insider has learned about the multimillionaire.

Jeffrey Epstein flew Bill Clinton on his private plane, housed models in a tony New York City neighborhood, and managed money for a high-profile billionaire.

Despite his tabloid-worthy exploits, the now-disgraced money manager kept much of his life under wraps. As he faces a new round of sex trafficking charges, some of the details of his finances, network, and more are emerging.

Here’s what we know:

Finances

High-profile connections

Assets

Legal battles

Lifestyle

Victims

Associates