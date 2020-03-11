The Premier League is not specifically ruling out cancelling the rest of the season due to coronavirus: Here’s how that might play out

The coronavirus has caused the postponement of the Premier League match for the first time this season.

The Premier League told Insider it currently has “no plans to postpone any other matches,” however did not explicitly rule it out.

Should more matches be cancelled, The Telegraph reports the league will either finish as it stands, or be rendered null and void.

The last time this happened in soccer was in the Egyptian Premier League in both of the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons due to the Port Said riot and the country’s “Coup d’état” against President Mohamed Morsi.

Simon Chadwick, Professor of Sport at Business School in Paris told The World Game that the “Odds of the Premier League being prematurely curtailed must surely be narrowing.”

Manchester City and Arsenal’s Premier League match on Wednesday evening has been postponed due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

On February 27, Arsenal hosted Olympiakos at The Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Europa League. The Greek club’s chairman, Evangelos Marinakis, has since tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The Premier League has agreed that the short notice of Mr. Marinakis’ infection means there is no alternative but to take the time to complete a proper assessment of risk,” a statement from the Premier League read.

But what does this mean for the rest of the division?

A single delayed fixture is likely to have little impact. A spokesperson for the Premier League told Insider that the organization currently has “no plans to postpone any other matches.”

When asked about rearranging Manchester City and Arsenal’s match, the spokesperson added: “There are currently two midweeks (April 22 and May 13), which are free of any clashes with other competitions.”

The show, right now, will go on.

The only real impact is that Liverpool may now have to wait an extra week to confirm itself as the Premier League champion.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is currently top of the table with 82 points with 10 matches left to play. Its closest rival is City, who has 57 points with 11 matches left to play.

Should City have lost to Arsenal on Wednesday, Liverpool would have only needed to beat Everton in its next fixture on March 16 to claim the title.

City plays again against Burnley FC on March 14, leaving the door open for Liverpool to win the title against Everton. However given a defeat for Pep Guardiola’s side against Burnley is highly improbable (City has lost to Burnley just once in 23 games since 1975), Liverpool is likely to have to wait until March 21 when it plays Crystal Palace to be crowned the king of England.

Teams in the relegation zones and European qualification positions would be unaffected.

More delayed fixtures however would pose a much greater problem

The Telegraph reports that if the Premier League postponed more games, which the organization has not explicitly ruled out, there is no guarantee Liverpool would win the league, nor what would happen to any of the league’s other teams.

The Telegraph says the virus has “raised the prospect of the Government ordering the cancellation of all sporting events in the UK for more than two months, something that could mean some fixtures never being played.”

Should this happen, crisis talks will be held, according to The Telegraph, after which there will be one of two outcomes.

Here they are:

The season stands as is. The league is made null and void.

In the first outcome, Liverpool FC would be crowned the league’s winner due to its significant advantage over its rivals, whilst the remainder of the 19 teams would also finish as they stand. Teams in the relegation zones would be relegated, and teams in the European qualification zones would qualify for the respective tournaments.

As for the second outcome, the most recent example of this happening in soccer was in the Egyptian Premier League in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. Mid-way through the 2011-12 campaign, 74 people died and 500 others were injured during a violent pitch invasion at the Port Said Stadium during a match between Al Masry and Al Ahly.

Shortly after, the remainder of the season was cancelled. Nobody was crowned winner of the league, nobody was relegated, and nobody was promoted from the league below.

The following season was then cancelled with 15 to 20 matches having been played due to security concerns following the country’s “Coup d’état,” in which protestors attempted to overthrow the President of Egypt, Mohamed Morsi.

Again, nobody was crowned winner of the league, nobody was relegated, nor anyone promoted from the league below. The 2013-14 season was subsequently played as if nothing had happened.

Should this happen in the Premier League this season due to COVID-19, then Liverpool would miss out on its first ever Premier League title, no English teams would qualify for Europe, and the teams currently in the relegation spots would remain in the division.

The teams attempting to secure promotion from the Championship, the division below the Premier League, would not be promoted. The leagues would start anew next season.

Could this realistically happen?

Yes, according to Simon Chadwick, the professor of Eurasian Sport at Emlyon Business School in Paris.

“The odds of the Premier League season being prematurely curtailed must surely be narrowing,” he told The World Game. “It’s too early to see this as the likely outcome, but one suspects that football will sooner or later have to confront the prospect.

“The sports calendar is already very packed, hence the opportunities for rescheduling are minimal. Indeed, the deeper we get into March and April, the more likely it is that curtailment will happen.”

Chadwick added however that such a decision would result in huge legal and competitive ramifications for the Premier League and its clubs, as well as any other governing bodies involved with making the call.

“Getting all the clubs and authorities to agree to this would be so problematic though, not least because of the financial implications at stake,” he said. “If the season was to end after 30 matches for example, leaving certain teams out of the Champions League places, there would potentially be uproar.

“The football authorities are in an invidious position: if they cancel leagues without a winner, then the likes of Liverpool and Leeds will complain and possibly take legal action.” Leeds are currently top of the Championship, and as it stands would be promoted to the Premier League.

“If, however, leagues were to be stopped and trophies awarded to Liverpool and Leeds, then Manchester City and Fulham would no doubt take action.” Fulham are third in the Championship table.

“In addition, broadcasters, sponsors and other stakeholders would all be questioning any such decisions and might pursue legal action against leagues and governing bodies.

“As such, it is essential for the Premier League and others, including the government, to take a lead in seeking a collaboratively agreed solution.”

