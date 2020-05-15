Here’s what DFS is selling at over 50% off to mark the end of its Changi Airport Wines and Spirits stores

DFS has operated a number of its Wines and Spirits stores across Changi Airport’s terminals since 1985. The Straits Times

After 35 years of selling alcohol at Changi Airport, DFS Group is officially bowing out of the concession on June 8.

Since 1985, DFS has operated a number of its Wines and Spirits stores across the sprawling airport, which today consists of four terminals and a shopping mall.

To mark the end of its 35 years at the airport, the duty-free retailer is offering up to 70 per cent in ongoing discounts and flash deals on its online store iShopChangiWines.com.

From May 16 to May 22, flash deals will be released at 9pm daily, on a first-come-first served basis, while stocks last. Some of the duty-absorbed items that will be featured in the flash sales include Chichibu whiskey, Chateau Villa Bel Air Red, new beers and rare and limited wines and spirits from The Prestige Collection.

During this period, the online store will also provide complimentary delivery to customers who spend a minimum of S$150 instead of the usual required spend of S$250.

A representative from DFS’ PR firm told Business Insider that the items which were going at 70 per cent discount have already been snapped up. But fret not, the site still has plenty of listings going at 55 to 65 per cent off retail prices.

Here are just some of the bottles we found going for less than half price:

Harveys Bristol Cream (1L) is going at just S$17, over 65 per cent lower than its retail price of S$50.51.

This Villa Sandi 1622 Rose set and a similar Prosecco set are both listed at S$42.50, which is more than 55 per cent off the S$99.92 retail price.

The Champagne Carbon Rose usually comes with a hefty S$523 pricetag, but you can now snag it for S$249.50.

If beer is your go-to drink after a tiring day at work (from home), DFS is offering 24 bottles of Tiger Crystal Asian Lager at just S$44.24. That’s around S$1.80 per bottle!

Other items we found going for less than half price include a range of Bottega bottles, Brass Tacks Moscato, and various other brands of wines and champagnes.