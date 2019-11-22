Here’s what it’s like inside Facebook’s first Singapore cafe, where the adorable emoji pancakes and coffee are completely free

- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
If you think Facebook is spying on your conversations, you should probably head down to the social media giant’s first-ever cafe takeover in Singapore this weekend.
Despite numerous clarifications that it does not use the microphone on your smartphone to find out what you’re eating for lunch, there are still people who believe the conspiracy theories are true, Arianne Jimenez, a privacy and public policy manager at Facebook, said at the Five Oars Coffee Roasters on Friday (Nov 22).
Just to set the record straight, Facebook does not eavesdrop on your conversaions, it does not decide what you see on your Newsfeed, and it also “never” sells your data to companies, Jimenez said.
But in a world where digital crime is rife and identity theft is no longer shocking, who can blame social media users for being skeptics?
With its first Singapore pop-up cafe, Facebook is allowing members of the general public to find out more about how to protect their own privacy on its various platforms, namely Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Open from Friday to Sunday this week, volunteers from Facebook’s own staff will be at the cafe at 39 Tanjong Pagar Road to help guide visitors through a privacy quiz that will determine just how well they understand the privacy tools available on these platforms.
According to Facebook, around 3,000 people had already indicated interest in the free event before its launch on Friday afternoon.
Instagrammable coffees and pancakes are up for grabs at S$0 while stocks last, so be prepared to queue.
We paid a visit before the cafe opened to public, here’s what it was like.
The first-ever Facebook Cafe in Singapore is open for business – but only for one weekend.
It is open from 2pm to 6pm on November 22, and from 9am to 6pm on November 23 and 24.
Facebook has held similar events at cafes in other cities, including Jakarta, Tokyo, Dublin and London.
The first thing you will be given is a pen and quiz sheet with six questions.
There are no winners or losers, but how you score is still important for reasons we’ll explain later.
Depending on your score, you’ll get one of three badges based on Facebook’s popular reaction emojis.
Next up, order a drink from the counter.
There’s a wide range of drinks available, from coffee to soda.
My choice was the lychee rose iced tea. And I chose a seat in the lovely non-air-conditioned part of the cafe.
But if you prefer an air-conditioned room, you can take a seat indoors instead.
Every table is decorated with icons related to Facebook’s privacy tools.
Since I was given a “love” pin, my coffee also came with the “love” emoji.
- source
Even my assigned pancake was “love” themed.
And no, you don’t get to choose what flavour to have. What you get depends on your score in the quiz.
There’s also the “wow” pancake for those with the corresponding pin…
- source
… and one for those with the “sad” pin.
Even the coffee was “sad”. But at least it was delicious.
Read also: