Here’s what it’s like inside Facebook’s first Singapore cafe, where the adorable emoji pancakes and coffee are completely free

Emoji pancakes served at Facebook’s first Singapore cafe come absolutely free of charge, but what you get depends on how you score in a privacy quiz. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

If you think Facebook is spying on your conversations, you should probably head down to the social media giant’s first-ever cafe takeover in Singapore this weekend.

Despite numerous clarifications that it does not use the microphone on your smartphone to find out what you’re eating for lunch, there are still people who believe the conspiracy theories are true, Arianne Jimenez, a privacy and public policy manager at Facebook, said at the Five Oars Coffee Roasters on Friday (Nov 22).

Just to set the record straight, Facebook does not eavesdrop on your conversaions, it does not decide what you see on your Newsfeed, and it also “never” sells your data to companies, Jimenez said.

But in a world where digital crime is rife and identity theft is no longer shocking, who can blame social media users for being skeptics?

With its first Singapore pop-up cafe, Facebook is allowing members of the general public to find out more about how to protect their own privacy on its various platforms, namely Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Open from Friday to Sunday this week, volunteers from Facebook’s own staff will be at the cafe at 39 Tanjong Pagar Road to help guide visitors through a privacy quiz that will determine just how well they understand the privacy tools available on these platforms.

According to Facebook, around 3,000 people had already indicated interest in the free event before its launch on Friday afternoon.

Instagrammable coffees and pancakes are up for grabs at S$0 while stocks last, so be prepared to queue.

We paid a visit before the cafe opened to public, here’s what it was like.

The first-ever Facebook Cafe in Singapore is open for business – but only for one weekend.

It is open from 2pm to 6pm on November 22, and from 9am to 6pm on November 23 and 24.

Facebook has held similar events at cafes in other cities, including Jakarta, Tokyo, Dublin and London.

caption The entire Five Oars has been decorated like it’s an actual Facebook cafe. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The first thing you will be given is a pen and quiz sheet with six questions.

There are no winners or losers, but how you score is still important for reasons we’ll explain later.

caption The quiz tests members of the public on their knowledge of privacy controls on Facebook’s three platforms. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Depending on your score, you’ll get one of three badges based on Facebook’s popular reaction emojis.

caption I got the “love” emoji, but I secretly really wanted the “sad” face. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Next up, order a drink from the counter.

caption You will need to order before taking a seat. You can have the drink to-go as well. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There’s a wide range of drinks available, from coffee to soda.

caption Just one drink per person. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

My choice was the lychee rose iced tea. And I chose a seat in the lovely non-air-conditioned part of the cafe.

caption The greenery in this section was beautiful and a nice break from the concrete jungle out there. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

But if you prefer an air-conditioned room, you can take a seat indoors instead.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Every table is decorated with icons related to Facebook’s privacy tools.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Since I was given a “love” pin, my coffee also came with the “love” emoji.

caption No doubt one of the best coffees on Tanjong Pagar Road. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Even my assigned pancake was “love” themed.

And no, you don’t get to choose what flavour to have. What you get depends on your score in the quiz.

caption We’re keeping the exact flavour a secret, so you can be surprised. But the “love” pancakes were obviously centred on berries and came with sugared nuts. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There’s also the “wow” pancake for those with the corresponding pin…

caption Hint: This pancake contains ricotta. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

… and one for those with the “sad” pin.

caption It’s a sad but very pretty pancake. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Even the coffee was “sad”. But at least it was delicious.

caption Totally Instagrammable, of course. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

