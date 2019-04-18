Here’s what it’s like inside Singapore’s Pokemon Go Safari Zone – the only place in the world you can catch shiny Lapras and shiny Shuckle

- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Pokemon Go fans across the internet are losing it after early players at Singapore’s first-ever Pokemon Go Safari Zone event discovered that they could catch two extremely rare critters that aren’t available anywhere else in the world.
The two Pokemon spawning at Sentosa island – where the ticket-holders-only Safari Zone event is being held from April 18 to 22 – are shiny versions of Lapras and Shuckle.
In the game, a shiny Pokemon has a different colour scheme from the regular one, and is incredibly hard to find (with about 0.2 per cent encounter rate, according to Pokemon Go fan site The Silph Road).
Players’ screenshots of shiny Shuckle went viral on Reddit on April 17 due to a glitch (later remedied) that made the Pokemon available a day before the event, while screenshots of shiny Lapras went viral within the first hour of the event on April 18.
- Reddit/TornadoJ88, Ronald Chiam/Business Insider
- Reddit/Mereps, Ronald Chiam/Business Insider
Niantic’s APAC senior director of product marketing, Ray Adachi, confirmed that the shiny versions of Shuckle and Lapras were available nowhere else in the world except at Singapore’s Safari Zone event.
Here’s what else we found at the special Pokemon event, apart from the shiny Pokemon:
On reaching Sentosa island’s Beach Station, we found a large map of the event featuring the rare Pokemon available to attendees.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Standees of PokeStops, which are locations players can receive free items, were scattered around the vicinity.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Various standees of Pokemon lined the route to the check-in point, a spot where players who received a ticket to the event could log in and start catching special Pokemon.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
One walkway had a Pokemon Go display…
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
… and cutouts of Pikachu lined another.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
There were flags with the three major Pokemon Go teams: Valour, Mystic and Instinct.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Another area had standees of the three teams’ leaders, Candela, Blanche, and Spark – alongside Professor Willow, the character that gives players their first Pokemon in the game.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Although the event only started at 10am on Thursday (April 18), eager fans had already congregated at the check-in spot at 9.30am.
Business Insider understands some were there as early as 7am.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
A Niantic rep told Business Insider that while many players had balloted for tickets to the event, only 125,000 tickets were eventually issued to ensure crowd control and sufficient mobile bandwidth for players.
About 80 per cent of the tickets were successfully balloted for by Singaporeans, with the remaining 20 per cent going to regional tourists, who flew in to attend the event, the rep said.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
First, we visited a booth handing out paper sun visors with a Pikachu motif.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
There were also resting tents where players of the same team could meet each other.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Logging into the game, we saw the check-in point prominently displayed over Sentosa.
Due to the enormous number of players, the island’s PokeStops were awash with lures, which are an in-game item used to make Pokemon appear more frequently.
- Ronald Chiam/Business Insider
We quickly bumped into our first rare Pokemon, a Shuckle. Sadly, this one was not shiny.
We also found a Tropius, which is a Pokemon typically exclusive to players in Africa, and rarely found in Singapore.
- Ronald Chiam/Business Insider
Proceeding further along the beach, we found a six-metre tall inflatable Lapras bobbing in the waters off Palawan Beach.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Fans swarmed the beach to take selfies with the inflatable, which is also one of the three mascots for Singapore’s Pokemon Center at Jewel Changi Airport.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
We found a Lapras in the game near to its “real-life” counterpart (sadly, not a shiny either) and an Alolan exeggutor amid coconut palm trees.
- Ronald Chiam/Business Insider
We also bumped into the rare Unown – which are Pokemon shaped like letters of the alphabet or punctuation marks.
For this event, the Unown available were the letters in the word “Sentosa”.
- Ronald Chiam/Business Insider
Other water Pokemon we saw included Slowpoke, Piplup, Dratini and Luvdisc.
- Ronald Chiam/Business Insider
Also on the beach was a photo-taking spot featuring three Pikachu mascots: one in a raincoat, another in Hawaiian garb, and a third in what appeared to be a martial arts outfit.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Despite the heat, crowds quickly formed to take photos with the Pikachu.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Back at the check-in point, players picked up souvenirs from two shops selling Pokemon plush toys…
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
…as well as a pop up store for Pokemon Shirts, an official line of Pokemon-branded dress shirts sold by Japanese label Original Stitch.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Several of the the shirts – which feature subtle prints of all 151 Pokemon from the franchise’s original series – were modeled on Pikachu plush dolls.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
