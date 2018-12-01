Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are about to have a formal dinner to try and end the trade war — here’s what’s on the menu

President Donald Trump attended a formal dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday.

The leaders, flanked by their top officials, were served a three course meal that was accompanied with Argentinian wines.

President Donald Trump attended a formal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday.

The formal meeting has been a closely watched event leading up to the summit, as it could influence US-China trade relations. The results of the meeting may ultimately resolve differences and lower tariffs that affect more than half of all trade between the US and China.

According to the dinner menu released by the White House, the sirloin might be a close-enough substitute for well-done steaks and meatloaf – foods that Trump is reportedly fond of.

In their remarks before dinner, Trump and Xi spoke at a table covered in white plates, white tablecloth, and yellow and red flowers.

Here’s what was on the menu for the formal dinner:

First course: An Argentinian Chardonnay accompanied a seasonal vegetable salad with basil mayonnaise dressing and a parmesan emulsion.

Main course: Grilled sirloin with red onions, goat ricotta, and dates that was paired with a 2014 Malbec.

Dessert: Caramel rolled pancakes, crispy chocolate, and fresh cream.