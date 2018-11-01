Here’s what we know about Paul Stadlen, the PR rep wanted by Malaysia to help with 1MDB investigations

Sarawak Report claimed Stadlen worked for Najib as a communications consultant, a contract said to be worth over RM3 million per year. Facebook

Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has put out a call for the public to help locate Briton Paul Geoffrey Stadlen to assist with investigations into 1MDB.

According to a statement, his last known address was at Unit A-29-8, Blok A, Loft Sentral Condominium, Jalan Stesen Sentral 5, KL Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur.

The public relations professional is a permanent resident in Malaysia, The Star reported.

In a report on Nov 1, The Star said that Stadlen, 39, previously headed the Malaysia office of communication consultancy Apco Worldwide, which managed former prime minister Najib’s press operations in 2009.

Whistleblowing site Sarawak Report has claimed that Stadlen used to also work for the Prime Minister’s Office.

But the Prime Minister’s Department responded to these allegations in 2015, saying Stadlen was not receiving a salary from the government, The Edge reported.

Najib served as prime minister from 2009 to 2018.

According to The Star, questions were also raised over Stadlen’s alleged lavish lifestyle, including frequent appearances at nightclubs and parties surrounded by scantily-clad women.

Anyone with information on Stadlen can contact enforcement officer Zuhaila Arip at 03-8870 0364 or via email at zuhaila@sprm.gov.my or enforcement officer Fahmee Mohd Nor at 03-8870 0419 or via email at mohdfahmee@sprm.gov.my.